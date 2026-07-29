Want to fulfil your wishes this Sawan? Chant these 12 Shiva mantras for different life goals

New Delhi:

Sawan, also known as Shravan Maas, is regarded as one of the most sacred months for the worship of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, offering prayers, observing fasts and chanting Shiva mantras throughout this month is believed to remove obstacles from life and help fulfil devotees' wishes. It is also considered auspicious to offer water to the Shivling every day during Sawan, as it is believed to bring special blessings.

Apart from daily worship, devotees also chant different Shiva mantras during Sawan with specific intentions in mind. From career growth and financial prosperity to good health and harmonious relationships, various mantras are believed to help devotees seek Lord Shiva's blessings for different aspects of life.

Significance of Sawan

According to Hindu beliefs, Sawan is a month when devotees immerse themselves in the worship of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Goddess Parvati performed intense penance during this month to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her as his consort. Because of this belief, unmarried women seeking an ideal life partner are encouraged to worship Lord Shiva during Sawan.

Importance of Sawan Somwar fasts

Mondays during the month of Sawan are considered especially significant for Lord Shiva's devotees. It is believed that those who worship Lord Shiva and observe a fast on these Mondays are blessed with the fulfilment of their wishes.

According to traditional beliefs, unmarried women hoping for a suitable groom and married women wishing to strengthen their relationship with their husband are also encouraged to observe this fast.

Shiva mantras to chant during Sawan for different wishes

1. For happiness and prosperity

According to traditional beliefs, those seeking happiness and prosperity should chant Lord Shiva's Aghor Mantra 11 times daily during Sawan.

Mantra:

ऊँ अघोरेभ्यो अथघोरेभ्यो, घोर घोर तरेभ्यः।

सर्वेभ्यो सर्व शर्वेभ्यो, नमस्ते अस्तु रूद्ररूपेभ्यः।।

2. For success in education

Those wishing to achieve success in studies are believed to benefit from chanting this mantra 51 times every day during Sawan.

Mantra:

ऊँ शं शंकराय भवोद्भवाय शं ऊँ नमः

3. For sweetness in married life

To strengthen the bond with one's spouse and maintain harmony in the relationship, this mantra is believed to be chanted 108 times daily.

Mantra:

ऊँ शिवाय नमः ऊँ

4. For business growth

According to traditional beliefs, those hoping to expand their business, including into other cities, should chant this mantra 216 times every day during Sawan.

Mantra:

ऊँ शं शिवाय शं ऊँ नमः

5. For promotion at work

Those seeking a promotion and salary hike are believed to benefit from chanting this mantra 21 times daily during Sawan.

Mantra:

नमामिशमीशान निर्वाण रूपं

विभुं व्यापकं ब्रह्म वेद स्वरूपं।।

6. For good health

To pray for good health or relief from long-standing health problems, devotees are believed to chant Lord Shiva's Tryambakam Mantra 31 times every day during Sawan.

Mantra:

ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्।

उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान् मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्॥

7. For financial progress

Those wishing to improve their financial situation are believed to chant this mantra 51 times daily throughout Sawan.

Mantra:

ऊँ शं भवोद्भवाय शं ऊँ नमः।।

8. For an ideal life partner

According to traditional beliefs, devotees seeking their desired bride or groom should chant this mantra 11 times every day during Sawan.

Mantra:

निजं निर्गुणं निर्विकल्पं निरीहं।

चिदाकाश माकाश वासं भजेऽहं।।

9. For success in politics

Those wishing to establish their influence in politics or attain a senior position in a political party are believed to chant this special mantra twice daily during Sawan.

Mantra:

ॐ ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं आं शं शंकराय मम सकल जन्मांतरार्जित पाप विध्वंसनाय श्रीमते आयुःप्रदाय, धनदाय,पुत्रदारादि सौख्य प्रदाय महेश्वराय ते नमः।1

कष्टं घोर भयं वारय वारय पूर्णायुः वितर वितर मध्ये मा खण्डितं कुरु कुरु सर्वान् कामान् पूरय पूरय शं आं क्लीं ह्रीं ऐं ॐसम संख्याम सावित्रीम् जपेत्।2

ॐ तत्पुरुषाय च विद्महे महादेवाय च धीमहि तन्नो रुद्र प्रचोदयात।।3

10. For career success

Those aiming to achieve greater success in their career are believed to chant this mantra 111 times every day during Sawan.

Mantra:

ऊँ शं विश्वरूपाय अनादि अनामय शं ऊँ

11. For respect at the workplace

According to traditional beliefs, those wishing to avoid backbiting at the workplace and earn respect should chant this mantra 21 times daily during Sawan.

Mantra:

ऊँ क्लीं क्लीं क्लीं वृषभारूढ़ाय वामांगे गौरी कृताय क्लीं क्लीं क्लीं ऊँ नमः शिवाय।।

12. For harmonious relationships

To maintain cordial relationships with neighbours and relatives, devotees are believed to chant this mantra 366 times every day during Sawan.

Mantra:

ऊँ शं शं शिवाय शं शं कुरु कुरु ऊँ।।

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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