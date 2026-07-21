Want to attract wealth? Celebrity astrologer shares a simple remedy using 6 coins and rice

New Delhi:

Many people turn to traditional remedies in the hope of attracting prosperity, and celebrity astrologer Jai Madaan has shared one that she says has been part of her own routine for years. The remedy requires just a few everyday items and, according to her, is meant to symbolise abundance and invite positive financial energy.

Shared in a recent Instagram video, the remedy centres on carrying six coins along with a small quantity of rice inside a pouch. Those who follow such astrological remedies believe the combination represents prosperity, good fortune and lasting abundance.

A simple remedy for wealth and prosperity

Introducing the remedy, Madaan described it as a personal secret that she had decided to share with her followers after practising it herself for years.

She explained that the number six is at the heart of this remedy because, according to astrology, it is associated with Venus. The planet is traditionally linked to wealth, luxury, beauty and material comfort, which is why the remedy revolves around six coins.

Items needed for the remedy

According to Madaan, the remedy requires six silver coins of any size. However, she says regular coins can also be used if silver coins are not available.

She explains that silver carries what she describes as "metal energy", which she believes attracts similar positive energy.

The second item is a handful of rice grains, also known as Akshat. Across many cultural and spiritual traditions, rice is regarded as a symbol of prosperity, abundance and blessings.

According to Madaan, keeping these two elements together is believed to attract what she calls "inexhaustible wealth."

How to use the wealth remedy

Unlike many traditional rituals, this remedy does not involve repeated steps or daily practice. It is prepared once and then simply carried with you.

Madaan advises placing the six coins and a handful of rice inside a small pouch. She recommends choosing a pouch in gold, silver, red, yellow or blue, colours.

The pouch can then be kept inside a handbag, wallet or personal bag. If the coins are too small, she suggests wrapping them in paper before carrying them in a pocket.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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