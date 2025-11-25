Vivah Panchami 2025: Date, puja muhurat and spiritual significance Vivah Panchami is the day when devotees remember the divine marriage of Shri Ram and Mata Sita. This year, the celebrations fall on 25 November, with families across India waking up to fast, light lamps, chant mantras and welcome blessings of harmony, peace and prosperity.

New Delhi:

From a religious standpoint, the fifth day of the Hindu calendar's Margashirsha month is crucial. Vivah Panchami is the name of this fortunate and sacred date. The union of Mother Sita and Lord Shri Ram is commemorated on this day.

Worship on this day is thought to bring blessings of prosperity for the family. Find out when Mother Sita and Shri Ram will commemorate their marriage in 2025. Additionally, you will discover Vivah Panchami 2025's auspicious timing.

Why is Vivah Panchami special?

On Vivah Panchami, devotees remember the wedding of Lord Rama and Mother Sita and worship marital love, ideals, and devotion. Fasting and worshipping on this day removes obstacles in life, increases good fortune, and liberates one from sins. Vivah Panchami, celebrated on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of Margashirsha, will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, November 25th.

When is Vivah Panchami 2025?

Panchami Tithi begins: November 24 at 09:22 pm

Panchami Tithi ends: November 25 at 10:56 pm

Panchami is on November 25th in the Udaya Tithi, hence fasting and worship on this day is considered best.

Auspicious time for Vivah Panchami 2025 Puja

Brahma Muhurta: 04:20 am to 04:59 am

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:47 am to 12:29 pm

Twilight time: 07:44 PM to 08:44 PM

Worshipping Lord Ram and Sita during these auspicious times is considered very fruitful.

Vivah Panchami Puja Rituals

Take a bath in the morning and vow to fast. Spread a red mat and place a picture of Lord Ram's court. Also, keep an idol of Lord Ganesha with you.

Offer yellow clothes to Lord Ram and red clothes to Mother Sita.

Light a lamp and recite Ram Raksha Stotra, Sunderkand or Balkand.

After this, chant the mantra “Om Janaki Vallabhay Namah” 108 times.

After this, apply a tilak to Lord Ram and Sita, and offer vermilion to Mother Sita and Gauri. Offering makeup items to Mother Sita is considered extremely auspicious.

Offer fruits, flowers, basil leaves and offerings of his choice to the Lord.

Listening to or reading the story of Vivah Panchami on this day is believed to enhance happiness, peace and good fortune in married life.

After the puja, perform aarti by making a symbolic union of both and then pray for the problems related to your married life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Vivah Panchami 2025: Date, udaya tithi, puja rituals and significance