Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 12 powerful rituals devotees perform for health, wealth and clarity Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be observed on January 22 and is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe a fast and perform specific rituals believed to remove obstacles, bring prosperity, improve health and invite clarity and stability in life.

Ganesh Chaturthi comes every month, falling on the Chaturthi Tithi of both the Krishna Paksha and the Shukla Paksha. The Krishna Paksha observance is known as Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi, while the Shukla Paksha one is called Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi.

In 2026, Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on January 22. The day is also known as Ganesh Jayanti, Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi, Varad Chaturthi, Til Chaturthi, Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi and a few other names. Fasting and worship on this day is believed to bring peace, prosperity, clarity and relief from obstacles. Many also observe special rituals linked to specific wishes.

12 traditional rituals people follow on Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi

1. For happiness and prosperity at home

After bathing, worship Lord Ganesha with focus and calm.

Offer a pair of betel nuts placed on a betel leaf in front of the deity.

2. For growth in knowledge and learning

Bring a clay pot and fill it with clean water.

Place a raw coconut on the mouth of the pot and tie it with a thread.

Donate the pot at a temple or religious place.

3. For long-lasting success

Take 11 white cowries and coat them with turmeric.

Place them near Lord Ganesha during the puja.

After the ritual, wrap them in a clean yellow cloth and keep them in your home temple.

4. For smooth work and fewer obstacles

After bathing, offer seven bundles of Durva grass to Lord Ganesha.

Also offer modak or boondi laddus during the puja.

5. For financial stability

Apply a red vermillion tilak to Lord Ganesha during worship.

Offer jaggery along with prayers for prosperity.

6. For fulfilment of wishes

Sit calmly before a Ganesha idol in the evening.

Chant the mantra “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah” 108 times.

After that, perform Ganesha aarti using camphor.

7. For a restless or confused mind

Light a ghee lamp in front of Lord Ganesha.

Offer cardamom and pray for clarity and steadiness.

8. For health-related concerns

Donate a bowl of rice to a Brahmin on this day.

Seek blessings with humility and respect.

9. For improving memory and focus

Grind whole turmeric into a paste.

Apply it as tilak to Lord Ganesha.

Use a little of the same paste on your own forehead.

10. For troubles at work

Offer red flowers to Lord Ganesha.

Chant the mantra “Shri Ganeshaya Namah” 21 times during worship.

11. For family support and unity

Take a long cotton thread.

Chant “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah” 11 times.

Tie seven knots in the thread and keep it with you after seeking blessings.

12. For name and recognition in life

Offer a one-eyed coconut at a Ganesha temple.

Bow with folded hands and pray with sincerity.

Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi is less about elaborate rituals and more about intention. Quiet prayers, steady faith and simple acts are said to carry the most weight.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

