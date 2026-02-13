Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Read this sacred story to achieve success and remove troubles

New Delhi:

The Vijaya Ekadashi fast will be observed on February 13. The Vijaya Ekadashi fast is customarily observed on the Ekadashi date of the Krishna Paksha during the month of Phalgun each year. Lord Vishnu bestows particular blessings on those who fast on this day and offer puja according to the customs. On this Ekadashi day, worshipping Lord Vishnu takes away a person's problems.

By observing Vijaya Ekadashi fast, one gets success in every work. According to religious beliefs, Lord Rama also observed this fast before attacking Lanka, which led to his victory. So let us know here about the story and auspicious time of the Vijaya Ekadashi fast.

Vijaya Ekadashi fasting story

In the Treta Yuga, when Lord Rama was searching for a way to cross the ocean to invade Lanka, he observed the Vijaya Ekadashi fast at the behest of Maharishi Vashistha. This pleased the Lord, and as a result, Lanka was conquered, and he returned to Ayodhya. According to legend, during the Treta Yuga, when Lord Rama and his army were about to invade Lanka to rescue Mother Sita, they faced the daunting task of crossing the ocean and defeating Ravana. Therefore, Lord Rama confided his concerns to Sage Vakdalbhya and asked for a solution.

Vakdalbhya advised Shri Ram and his army to observe a fast on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Phalgun. Lord Rama, Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the entire monkey army, along with the sage, observed the fast and performed the rituals with full rites. This resulted in the blessings of Ekadashi and victory in the war. It is said that Lord Krishna also advised Yudhishthira to observe the Vijaya Ekadashi fast.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2026 auspicious tithi, Parana time and more

Ekadashi Tithi begins – February 12 at 12:22 PM

Ekadashi Tithi ends on February 13 at 02:25 PM

Vijaya Ekadashi Parana date - 14 February 2026

Parana (breaking of the fast) time - 07:07 AM to 09:26 AM on February 14

Ending time of Dwadashi on Parana Tithi – 04:01 PM

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

