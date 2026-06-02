Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Is it on June 3 or 4? Know the correct date

New Delhi:

Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the significant fasting festivals celebrated in honor of Lord Ganesha. It is observed in the Adhik Maas period, and the Sankashti Chaturthi in that month becomes all the more special for people who pray to overcome all kinds of hindrances in life. As the festival comes near, there is some confusion among devotees regarding the exact date of Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi, which will be either June 3 or June 4 in 2026.

This happens because Chaturthi tithi falls in two dates. According to Hindu tradition, Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated based on the time of moonrise.

Is Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi on June 3 or June 4?

As per the Panchang of Hindu religion, the Chaturthi tithi falls between June 3, 2026, and June 4, 2026. As Chaturthi tithi is present during the moonrise of June 3, then accordingly, Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

So, for those devotees who observe the vrat, they need to do the fasting on June 3 and break it after worshipping Lord Ganesha and moon sighting in the evening.

Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Puja timings

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: June 3, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: June 4, 2026

Vrat Date: June 3, 2026 (Wednesday)

Significance of Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is known as the obstacle remover and also the lord of wisdom, success and prosperity. The meaning of “Sankashti” is freedom from troubles and hardships, and followers believe that sincere devotion through fasting will help overcome any difficulties in one’s personal, professional and spiritual life.

Vibhuvan Sankashti Chaturthi during the Adhik Maas is particularly auspicious as Adhik Maas in itself is known to be an important time for prayers, charity and spiritual activities.

Followers also believe that worship of Lord Ganesha during this time will help eliminate any ill effect and will bring happiness and fulfillment of wishes.

Puja Vidhi

The devotees start their day by taking a bath early in the morning and taking a sankalp (vow) of fasting for the day.

Elements typically included in the puja ritual are:

Cleansing of the worship space and installation of an idol/ image of Lord Ganesha

Offerings of durva grass, red flowers, and modaks

Recitation of Ganesh mantras and the Sankashti Vrat Katha

Aarti ceremony in the evening

Arghya (water offering) to the moon post-moonrise

Fasting breaking after the completion of rituals

Items offered by devotees to Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha is traditionally offered:

Modaks and laddoos

Durva grass

Red flowers

Kumkum (vermilion)

Sandalwood paste

Devotees who intend to keep the vrat should mark the date of June 3, 2026, on their calendars. The devotees hope that by performing rituals and praying to God Ganesha, they will be blessed with a life full of happiness without any barriers.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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