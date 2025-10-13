Vastu tips for Diwali 2025: Bring home these 3 things for good luck Diwali 2025 falls on October 20. According to Vastu Shastra, bringing home these three sacred items, a metal tortoise, a coconut, and a tulsi plant, before Diwali can invite prosperity, remove negativity, and attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

New Delhi:

As Diwali 2025 draws near, houses throughout India are already aglow with diyas, flowers, and eagerness. But while Vastu Shastra makes it clear that the festival of lights is also about decorating, it also says it's the right time to welcome prosperity, positive energy, and blessings of the divine into your dwelling.

It is said that taking some sacred items home prior to Diwali assists in drawing in wealth, eliminating the negative energy, and appeasing Goddess Lakshmi. These are three items Vastu experts suggest bringing home this year for prosperity and luck.

Bring 3 objects home this Diwali for good luck

1. Take a metal tortoise home

In Vastu Shastra, the tortoise (kachhua) is also very auspicious. Having a metal tortoise in your house prior to Diwali is believed to bring positive energy and divine blessings from Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Keep the tortoise in the north or north-east (Ishan Kona) direction of your house. This placement ensures stability, prosperity, and financial improvement. A metal tortoise also symbolises longevity and strength, making it an ideal Vastu item to usher in lasting fortune during the festive season.

2. Keep a coconut in your home

The coconut is considered to be one of Goddess Lakshmi’s symbols of purity and abundance. According to tradition, you should bring home a hairy (jatta wala) coconut before Diwali and place it in the south or west direction of your home.

3. Bring a tulsi plant home

If your home doesn’t already have one, Diwali is the perfect time to bring in a tulsi (holy basil) plant. Tulsi is known to purify the environment, remove negativity, and invite good health and happiness.Place the tulsi plant in the north-east (Ishan Kona) corner of your house before Diwali.

Tulsi is also believed to be a linkage between Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, having it in your house prior to Diwali brings both spiritual and monetary prosperity.

Bringing home these sacred symbols, the metal tortoise, coconut, and tulsi plant, before Diwali is said to enhance your home’s Vastu balance and attract Maa Lakshmi’s blessings. As far as ritual goes, each of these items is symbolic of stability, cleanliness, and increase, qualities that render Diwali more than simply a celebration of light, but of life's affluence.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. There is no scientific evidence supporting these claims. India TV does not endorse or verify the authenticity of any belief mentioned.