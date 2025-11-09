9 unlucky gifts you should never give, according to Vastu Shastra Gift-giving is an act of love, but in Vastu Shastra, it’s also an exchange of energy. From sharp objects to clocks and empty wallets, some gifts can carry the wrong vibration. Discover the nine items experts say you should avoid — and what thoughtful, luck-friendly alternatives to pick instead.

Gift-giving is an act of connection: a way to show someone you care. But in Vastu, it’s also considered an energy transfer, a subtle gesture that carries emotional and spiritual weight. As one Vastu article puts it, some gifts can upset that balance and “bring bad luck” into the relationship.

This doesn't mean you should stop gifting altogether, but if you’re looking to avoid awkward effects or unintended messages, it helps to steer clear of certain items. Here are nine gifts that many Vastu experts warn against, along with why they’re considered inauspicious, and what positive alternatives you can choose instead.

9 inauspicious gifts that bring bad luck

1. Sharp objects (knives, scissors, daggers)

Sharp items symbolise cutting or separation. Vastu tradition suggests that giving such objects could subtly indicate a break in the relationship or bring discord between the giver and the recipient.

Tip: If you do want to give something practical, choose a set of wooden cutlery or a kitchen gadget with rounded edges.

2. Clocks and watches

A clock or watch often represents time passing or running out of time. According to Vastu, giving someone timepieces is seen as a way of wishing away the receiver's time or luck.

Tip: Instead of a watch, gift a beautiful photo frame or a wall calendar with meaningful quotes.

3. Wallets or empty purses

A wallet given empty may symbolise emptiness or financial void. Vastu experts advise against gifting these unless something symbolic (like a coin) is placed inside to channel prosperity.

Tip: If gifting a wallet, add a note or a rupee to seed good fortune.

4. Black clothes or items in dark, heavy colours

Black is traditionally associated with Saturn (Shani) and heaviness. Gifting clothes in black or similar dark tones is usually considered inauspicious in Vastu circles.

Tip: Go for bright or pastel colours, warm tones, such as those of saffron, green or gold, are considered luckier.

5. Leather or animal-skin products

In some Vastu and astrological views, leather items carry tamasic (dulling) energy and are advised against as gifts — especially on auspicious occasions.

Tip: Choose fabric or organic-material accessories instead, like cotton bags or wooden artefacts.

6. Thorny or spiky plants (like cactus)

Plants are generally good gifts, but thorn-bearing varieties are said to represent obstacles or tension. Vastu caution flags them as unsuitable for gifting.

Tip: Choose leafy green plants like bamboo or a money plant; they are eco-friendly and bring positive energy.

7. Mirrors or broken/second-hand décor pieces

Mirrors reflect negative energy and create visual "splits"; gifting items that are damaged or repurposed might carry a level of residual negativity.

Tip: Give a new, good-quality photo frame with a treasured memory inside; it keeps the energy clean and meaningful.

8. Pickles or items representing decay/time

Some Vastu experts flag fermented or long-aged food items (like pickles) as gifts because they symbolise prolonged time or stagnation, which in Vastu language links to Saturn’s energy of delay.

Tip: Instead of a jar of pickles, gift fresh fruits or unprocessed snacks.

9. Items related to your work/office stationery

Gifting pens, diaries or other work-related accessories may symbolise transactional energy rather than affectionate energy, and in Vastu thought, this may affect the emotional message behind the gift.

Tip: If the recipient is professional, balance the gift with something personal, e.g., a stylish pen and a motivational desk plant.