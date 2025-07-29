Varamahalakshmi Vratam 2025: Date, puja rituals and significance Varamahalakshmi festival falls on 8 August 2025. Dive into the rituals, meaning, and joy of this sacred day devoted to Lakshmi—the goddess of wealth and divine blessings.

New Delhi:

Every year, the auspicious festival of Varamahalakshmi is celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur, especially in the southern states of India. In 2025, Varamahalakshmi Vratam will take place on Friday, August 8.

It is a day of great spiritual significance for married women who seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for the health, wealth, and long life of their families.

What is Varamahalakshmi Vratam and why is it celebrated?

Varamahalakshmi Vratam is a sacred occasion observed by women, primarily in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The word "Varamahalakshmi" translates to the "boon-giving" form of Goddess Lakshmi. Hindus believe that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day is akin to worshipping Ashtalakshmi, the eight forms of the goddess representing different types of wealth.

How is Varamahalakshmi Puja performed at home?

The day begins with a ritual bath and cleaning of the house. Women decorate the puja corner with bright rangoli and prepare a kalasha. To those unaware, a kalasha is a brass or silver pot filled with water or rice, with mango leaves and a coconut placed on top, representing the Goddess. The idol or image of Lakshmi is decorated with flowers, turmeric, kumkum, and golden jewellery.

The main puja includes singing Lakshmi stotras to her, some sweets and fruits, and wrapping a sacred thread around their wrist. Married women will invite women to their house; they will exchange gifts and offer ‘kumkum’, a symbol of fellowship and sisterhood.

Dress, decorations and gifts: Celebrating with joy

This festival goes beyond ritualistic worship. It brings families closer, recognises an ancient tradition, brings communities together, and is an occasion to celebrate the sacred feminine in the company of women adorned in beautiful sarees who share joy and wishes with one another.

Why Varamahalakshmi Vratam 2025 matters in today’s life

In the hurry of modern life, festivals like Varamahalakshmi Vratam remind us of our cultural foundations and essential values of gratitude for and devotion to life and well-being for self, family and the world around us that can last through generations.

So, set your alarm for August 8, 2025, and engage in the lovely celebration of Varamahalakshmi with your family and community – whether you are approaching the rituals for the first time or continuing a favourite tradition. Or you simply take the time to allow divine abundance into yours and the world's life!