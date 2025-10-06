Valmiki Jayanti 2025 date, timings and story of the sage who wrote the Ramayana Valmiki Jayanti 2025 on October 7 marks the birth of Maharishi Valmiki, the Adi Kavi and author of Ramayana. Discover its date, significance and story.

New Delhi:

Every year, Hindus across India celebrate Valmiki Jayanti to honour one of the most prominent sages in the country. Maharishi Valmiki bestowed the world with one of its finest epics, the 'Ramayana'. He is also referred to as the Adi Kavi or the first poet of Sanskrit literature.

The legacy of Maharishi Valmiki transcends words; it's a reminder of salvation, wisdom, and the redemptive power of faith. It is important to remember the history of the epic saga that shaped us. Let's talk about Valmiki Jayanti 2025.

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 date, timing and tithi

Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, which is the Ashwin Purnima, the full moon day during the Hindu month of Ashwin.

Purnima Tithi starts at 12:23 PM on October 6 and lasts till 9:16 AM on October 7, as per the Drik Panchang.

Who was Maharishi Valmiki?

Maharishi Valmiki, the great writer of Ramayana, is universally acclaimed as the first Sanskrit poet. His writing of almost 24,000 verses contained in seven Kandas (parts), such as the Uttara Kanda, is considered to be among the foundations of Indian philosophy and literature.

He was a contemporary of Lord Rama, and as per the Ramayana, he was a key player in the divine saga. When Devi Sita was exiled from Ayodhya, it was Valmiki who gave her refuge in his ashram. It was here that Rama's twin sons Lava and Kusha were born and brought up under his patronage. The sage himself instructed them and told them the story of Ramayana, thus becoming not only its writer, but also its first narrator.

The transformation from Ratnakar to Valmiki

Before he became a sage, Valmiki was known as Ratnakar, a highway robber who attacked travellers to provide for his family. His life was altered when he met Sage Narada, who asked him questions about his actions and made him see sense in his violence.

After taking Narada's advice, Ratnakar started meditating and repeating the name of Lord Rama. He was so involved in his penance that ant hills (valmikas) formed around him, and so when he came out, he was born again as Valmiki, "the one who came from the ant-hill.

His conversion is the most powerful story of spiritual awakening, a testament that no one is beyond salvation when visited by divine grace.

Significance of Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti celebrates the birth of compassion, poetry, and moral wisdom. Temples and ashrams hold special pujas, readings of the Ramayana, and processions honouring the sage.

For the believers, it's a day to recall that knowledge and piety are capable of redeeming even the most hardened heart. Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2025!

