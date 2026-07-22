Seeking Goddess Tripura Sundari's blessings? Visit these 3 revered temples in India

New Delhi:

Goddess Tripura Sundari, also known as Shodashi, Lalita and Rajarajeshwari in different traditions, is one of the Dasha Mahavidyas and occupies a special place in Shakta worship. Across India, several temples dedicated to her continue to draw devotees who seek her blessings for wisdom, inner balance and spiritual growth.

According to certain Tantric and Sri Vidya traditions, Goddess Tripura Sundari is associated with Budh (Mercury), the planet linked with intellect, communication, learning and analytical ability in Vedic astrology. Therefore, many devotees worship the goddess seeking clarity of thought, refined speech and sound judgement.

Famous temples associated with Goddess Tripura Sundari across India

1. Tripura Sundari Temple, Udaipur, Tripura

Often referred to as Matabari, the Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur is the foremost shrine dedicated to the goddess. It is one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas and is believed to mark the spot where the right foot of Goddess Sati fell. The present temple was built by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in 1501 and stands atop a tortoise-shaped hill, known in the Shakta tradition as a highly auspicious location for a temple.

The sanctum houses two black stone idols, the larger being Goddess Tripura Sundari and the smaller one, affectionately known as Chhoto Ma. The temple also overlooks the sacred Kalyan Sagar lake and welcomes thousands of pilgrims throughout the year, especially during Diwali and Durga Puja.

2. Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple, Bengaluru, Karnataka

The Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple in Bengaluru is a renowned centre of Sri Vidya worship in southern India. Dedicated to Goddess Rajarajeshwari, who is revered in the Sri Vidya tradition as Lalita Tripura Sundari, the temple was built under the guidance of Sri Sri Sri Tiruchi Mahaswamigal. It is admired for its striking architecture, peaceful surroundings and vibrant spiritual atmosphere.

Daily rituals, special pujas and major festivals such as Navratri are observed with great devotion, attracting thousands of worshippers from across the country. The temple remains an important destination for those who wish to offer prayers to Goddess Rajarajeshwari and experience the rich traditions of Sri Vidya worship.

3. Tripura Sundari Temple, Talwara, Banswara, Rajasthan

The Tripura Sundari Temple at Talwara in Rajasthan's Banswara district is another prominent shrine dedicated to the goddess. Regarded as one of the important Shakti Peethas by devotees, the temple is believed to be more than 900 years old and continues to attract pilgrims from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The temple is known for its five-foot-tall black stone idol of Goddess Tripura Sundari, depicted with eighteen arms and seated on a lion. A Sri Yantra is installed at the feet of the deity, adding to the shrine's importance in Shakta worship. The temple also becomes a major centre of devotion during Navratri, when special prayers and rituals are performed.

Why Goddess Tripura Sundari is associated with Budh (Mercury)

According to certain Tantric and Sri Vidya traditions, Goddess Tripura Sundari is associated with Budh, or Mercury, which is traditionally linked with intelligence, communication, learning, analytical thinking and decision-making in Vedic astrology.

Followers of these traditions believe that worshipping the goddess helps cultivate qualities traditionally associated with a balanced Mercury, including clarity of thought, eloquence, wisdom, creativity and sound judgement. Many devotees offer prayers, perform puja or recite hymns dedicated to Goddess Tripura Sundari while seeking her blessings for these attributes.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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