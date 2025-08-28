Thursday remedies: Simple rituals to bring positivity and success in life Discover powerful Thursday remedies to bring success, happiness, and positivity in life. From offering sweets to worship rituals during Swati Nakshatra, explore simple Budhwar ke upay for prosperity, marital harmony, and protection from negativity.

New Delhi:

In the Hindu tradition, every Thursday is sacred, and the presence of certain tithis and nakshatras is believed to increase the positive spiritual benefits. On August 28, 2025, with the arrival of Chitra and Swati nakshatras, peaceful prosperity and spiritual growth is turning to the old methods in remedy.

Religious texts and astrologers mention that a little effort, a few rituals, and a small prayer on that date can turn powerful in removing all obstacles and bringing a positive change in life. From offering sweets to Lord Vishnu to donating vegetables at a temple, each remedy symbolises faith and the power of intention.

Remedies for Thursday, 28 August

1. For success in life

On Swati nakshatra, offer a sea shell-embedded cloth or conch shell to your mother or a mother-like figure. This is believed to ensure long-awaited success.

2. For happiness and prosperity

Bring home two elephant figurines, wash them in clean water, and place them in your home temple. Light a sesame oil lamp before them to invite joy and auspiciousness.

3. For harmony in married life

If disagreements trouble your relationship, prepare rice kheer with milk and saffron, offer it to Lord Vishnu with the chant “Madhavaya Namah”.t is said to solve disputes among couples.

4. For positivity

Purchase a bottle gourd (lauki) from a local shop and offer it in the temple. Such an act of charity brings positivity and symbolizes a fresh direction in life.

5. For growth and greater milestones

Make small offerings of arjun bark powder or a barley flatbread with ghee and jaggery. Offer it to Goddess Mahakali and later eat as prasad. It is believed to help one reach new heights.

6. For success in every field

Mix soil with barley flour, shape it into small balls soaked in sesame oil, bake them, and keep them with you. According to belief, this ensures success in every endeavour.

7. For powerful speech and writing

Offer boiled whole green gram (moong) with skin to Goddess Durga. This strengthens both speech and writing, giving them a positive, impactful quality.

8. For protection from negativity

Place five gomti chakras in front of Lord Vishnu during prayer. After the offering, wrapping them in a yellow cloth, keeping them with you, and avoiding critical situations is advised.

9. For career growth

Buy and wear new footwear with something shiny or decorative on Thursday under Swati nakshatra. This act is thought to enhance career progression.

10. For protection against accidents

Make rotis from wheat and barley flour and give them to a labourer in the southwest direction of your home. This ritual is believed to eliminate fear of accidents and boost confidence.

While these rituals are rooted in traditional beliefs and have no scientific validation, many people practise them as a way to find hope, positivity, and direction in life. Faith, when combined with good deeds and discipline, often inspires confidence and a sense of spiritual well-being.

Disclaimer: The remedies and practices mentioned above are based on traditional beliefs, astrology, and cultural faith. They do not have scientific validation. Readers are advised to consider them as matters of personal belief and follow them at their own discretion.