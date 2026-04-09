Thursday puja vidhi: A step-by-step guide to perform Guruvar vrat correctly

New Delhi:

Guruwar Vrat Puja Vidhi: Thursday is dedicated to Lord Jupiter and Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe. Fasting is also prescribed on this day. Fasting on Thursday strengthens the position of Jupiter in the horoscope and also brings financial prosperity to the home.

It is often suggested that unmarried people facing difficulties in marriage should definitely observe a Thursday fast. Observing this fast creates the possibility of an early marriage and also leads to finding a desired life partner. Let's learn a more about the day:

How to perfrom Thursday Puja (Step-by-Step)

On Thursday morning, wake up early and take a bath. Add a little turmeric to your bath water. This is considered auspicious.

After this, take water in your hand and take a pledge to observe the Thursday fast.

Clean the temple or place of worship and purify it by sprinkling Ganga water.

Now, spread a yellow cloth on a platform and install the idol or picture of Lord Vishnu.

Offer water to the deity. Then apply a tilak of turmeric or saffron sandalwood paste. Now light a ghee lamp in front of the deity.

Offer yellow flowers and yellow Akshat (rice colored with turmeric) to the idol of Narayan.

Offer gram lentils and jaggery to Lord Vishnu. Also, offer any yellow sweet and a banana.

Be sure to recite the Thursday fasting story. After the aarti, offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.

After Aarti, chant the mantras of Lord Vishnu.

Chant these mantras on Thursday

For invocation and obeisance to Lord Krishna, chant these mantras:

Om Vishnave Namah

Om Narayanaya Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dhimahi Tanno Vishnu Prachodayat

Om Brim Brihaspataye Namah

What to do and what not to do on Thursday?

Worship the banana tree

Donate yellow grains, clothes and turmeric.

Do not cut hair or nails.

Do not wash clothes and hair

It is also prohibited to mop the house on Thursday.

If you are fasting on Thursday, do not consume salt.

Thursday puja isn’t about perfection or elaborate rituals. It’s about showing up, week after week, with intention.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

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