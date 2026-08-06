This Shiva temple, believed to offer relief from Kaal Sarp Dosh, opens only once a year: Know the 2026 date

New Delhi:

The Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain is unlike any other Shiva temple in India. Perched on the third floor of the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple, its doors open to devotees only once every year on Nag Panchami. Miss that single day, and the wait begins all over again for another year.

This rare tradition draws thousands of devotees from across the country, many of whom believe that offering prayers at the temple on this occasion brings special blessings. The temple is also associated with relief from Kaal Sarp Dosh, making Nag Panchami one of its busiest and most significant days.

When will Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple open in 2026?

According to the Vedic calendar, the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan begins at 4:52 pm on 16 August 2026 and ends at 5:00 pm on 17 August 2026.

Since the Panchami Tithi prevails at sunrise on 17 August, Nag Panchami will be observed on Monday, 17 August 2026. Accordingly, the doors of Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple will open for devotees on the same day.

Temple opening and darshan timings

On Nag Panchami, the temple doors are opened after the Trikaal Puja at midnight and remain open continuously for the next 24 hours.

Once this period ends, the temple is closed again and does not reopen until the following Nag Panchami. As a result, devotees who miss the annual opening have to wait an entire year for another opportunity to seek darshan.

Why this temple is so unique

The temple houses Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seated upon the serpent king, with Lord Ganesha also present alongside them.

It is home to an 11th-century idol depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seated on a serpent throne. The serpent has ten hoods, and the temple is believed to be the only one where Lord Shiva is depicted seated on the bed of a serpent.

According to local beliefs, Nagraj Takshak resides in this sacred temple, adding to its spiritual significance.

Why devotees visit for Kaal Sarp Dosh relief

Kaal Sarp Dosh is believed to arise because of a particular placement of Rahu and Ketu in a person's horoscope.

Traditionally, devotees worship Lord Shiva during Rahu Kaal to seek relief from this dosh. Since Lord Mahakal is believed to be seated here with Adi Shakti Jagdamba upon Nagraj, devotees believe that offering prayers at the temple can help remove the effects of Kaal Sarp Dosh through their divine blessings.

The legend behind Shri Nagchandreshwar Temple

The temple is mentioned in the Skanda Purana.

According to the traditional legend, Nagraj Takshak performed intense penance to please Lord Shiva. Impressed by his devotion, Lord Shiva granted him the boon of immortality.

Takshak then expressed his wish to remain in Lord Shiva's divine presence in solitude. It is believed that Lord Shiva granted this wish, following which Nagraj Takshak began residing in the city of Mahakal. According to this belief, the temple is opened to devotees only once each year on Nag Panchami.

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