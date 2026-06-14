Tarot myths vs reality: What most people get wrong about tarot readings

New Delhi:

Tarot reading is no longer limited to spiritual circles or niche communities. Spend just a couple of minutes on any social media platform, and you will see tarot readers talking about everything from love life and career concerns to self-improvement and decision-making.

With the rise in popularity of tarot reading, there has also been an increase in misunderstandings and misinformation surrounding the practice. For some people, tarot cards offer definitive predictions of the future, while others believe the cards are associated with supernatural powers or negative forces. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, many of these perceptions arise from a lack of understanding about the true purpose of tarot reading.

What are tarot cards?

A traditional tarot deck consists of 78 cards divided into two groups: the Major Arcana and the Minor Arcana.

The 56 cards of the Minor Arcana are generally associated with everyday situations and emotions, while the 22 cards of the Major Arcana represent significant life events and major transitions.

It is a common misconception that tarot cards can predict a person's fate. In reality, they are used as a tool to understand current situations and explore possible outcomes.

Can tarot cards tell you exactly what will happen?

This is perhaps the biggest misconception surrounding tarot.

Many people walk into a reading expecting specific answers about dates, events or outcomes. Tarot readers tend to view the cards as indicators of possible paths rather than fixed outcomes.

A tarot reading may point towards a particular direction, but it does not determine what will happen. Individual choices and actions continue to shape the future.

Can a tarot reader read your mind?

The idea makes for good cinema, but that is not how tarot works.

Readers interpret card symbolism and discuss patterns, concerns and possibilities that emerge during a session. They do not have the ability to read a person's mind or uncover secrets.

In fact, many tarot readers believe that open communication during a session can be helpful, as it provides context and allows for clearer guidance.

Can a tarot reading help solve a difficult issue?

A tarot reading can offer clarity and insight, but it will not eliminate challenges overnight.

Some individuals expect tarot cards to provide instant solutions to their problems. However, a reading is generally intended to encourage reflection and help people view a situation from a different perspective.

Any meaningful change still depends on the choices a person makes after the reading.

Should certain cards be feared?

Few tarot cards have a reputation quite like the Death card, The Tower or The Devil.

For beginners, drawing these cards can be alarming. However, experienced tarot practitioners often emphasise that their meanings are far more nuanced than their names suggest.

For example, the Death card does not necessarily represent something negative. More often, it symbolises endings that make way for new beginnings and personal transformation.