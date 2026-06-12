What happens when you take your phone to the washroom? Here's what a vastu expert has to say

New Delhi:

For many people, taking a phone into the washroom has become second nature. Whether it is checking messages, scrolling social media or catching up on emails, the habit is so common that most of us barely think about it.

However, astrologer and vastu consultant Jai Madaan recently shared why she believes this everyday practice may not be such a good idea. In a video, she spoke about the habit from a vastu perspective and explained why she avoids taking a phone into the washroom, especially first thing in the morning.

Why taking your phone to the washroom may not be a good idea

Jai Madaan began by asking a simple question: "Why do we take the phone to the washroom? Is it good or bad? What is the harm and benefit of it? Let's talk about it."

According to her, the washroom is associated with cleansing and release.

"No matter how beautiful the bathroom is, it carries tamasic energy. It is a space meant for cleansing and draining," she said.

She believes that using a phone in such a space, particularly at the start of the day, may not be ideal.

"If, the moment you wake up, you take your phone into the washroom and begin checking work messages, you are draining your output and creativity. You may even end up missing a good opportunity because this becomes the first thing you do in the morning," Madaan explained.

She also pointed out a practical issue that many people can probably relate to.

"When we start scrolling on our phones, we often spend much longer in the washroom than we actually need to," she said.

Madaan added a lighter observation as well.

"And if you are married, your partner may start wondering why you always take your phone into the washroom," she remarked.

According to her, these habits can create more disadvantages than benefits.

Why vastu links your phone with money and opportunities

Explaining her vastu-based view, Madaan said a smartphone is no longer just a communication device.

"As per vastu, your phone is your wallet. You use it to make payments. It represents communication, opportunities and financial transactions in your life," she said.

To illustrate her point, she drew a comparison with physical money.

"If you would not feel comfortable keeping cash in the washroom, then think about how you should treat your phone, which today serves many of the same purposes," Madaan said.

She concluded by advising people to avoid carrying their phones while using the toilet.

"At least do not take your phone with you while sitting on the toilet seat. That way, you preserve purity, opportunities and prevent the drainage of energy through the phone," she said.

For Madaan, the issue is not just about screen time. It is also connected to how people begin their day and the role everyday habits may play in shaping their mindset, focus and sense of balance.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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