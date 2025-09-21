Surya Grahan on September 21, 2025: City-wise timings, sutak rules and significance Surya Grahan 21–22 September 2025 marks the last solar eclipse of the year. Know city-wise timings in India, sutak rules and spiritual significance.

New Delhi:

The last solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on the night of 21 September 2025, starting at 10:59 PM and ending on 22 September 2025 at 3:23 AM. While this eclipse will not be visible in most of India, it will be seen in regions such as New Zealand, Fiji, Antarctica, and the southern parts of Australia.

As mentioned in the Hindu Panchang, this eclipse will correlate with Ashwin Krishna Amavasya, also termed Pitru Amavasya 2025. During this period, the Sun will be positioned in Virgo (Kanya Rashi) and the phenomenon will occur in the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra.

Surya Grahan 21 September 2025: City-wise Timing in India

Even though the eclipse will not be directly visible in India, the sutak (inauspicious period) timings will apply nationwide. The city-wise duration remains the same:

City Eclipse Timing (21–22 Sept 2025) New Delhi 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Mumbai 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Kolkata 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Noida 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Bengaluru 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Lucknow 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Patna 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Ahmedabad 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Jaipur 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Pune 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Kanpur 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Nagpur 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Chennai 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Hyderabad 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Chandigarh 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Varanasi 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Gurugram 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Dehradun 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM Jammu 10:59 PM – 3:23 AM

Things to Avoid During Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan Sutak)

As per Hindu beliefs, certain activities should be avoided during the eclipse:

Do not perform auspicious rituals like puja, havan, or weddings.

Avoid cooking or eating food during the eclipse period.

Refrain from cutting hair, nails, or shaving.

Do not begin any new project, business, or investment.

Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol, onion, and garlic.

Pregnant women should avoid using sharp items such as knives or needles during this period.

The final solar eclipse in 2025 is an astronomical phenomenon and a highly spiritual event in Hindu culture. Though it will not be seen throughout India, respecting traditional sutak norms and its astrological implications is a key part of the observance.

