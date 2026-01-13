'Sunder Mundriye' lyrics meaning: Why this traditional song is the soul of Lohri Lohri festival is incomplete without ‘Sunder Mundriye Tera Kaun Vichara’. Check out the complete lyrics of this traditional Punjabi Lohri song and know its cultural significance.

On the auspicious festival of Lohri, people still hum the hymn 'Sundar Mundariye.' In actuality, this folk tune has come to represent Lohri. The true colours of Lohri are only shown when kids and adults gather around the fire and hum this song together.

This song actually tells the tale of Dulla Bhatti, the hero of Punjab, who prevented two impoverished girls named Sundari-Mundari from being victims of the horrors committed by Mughal authorities. Even now, songs on Lohri tell the same tale.

Sunder Mundriye Song Lyrics with Meaning

Sunder mundriye ho!

(Oh, beautiful girl!)

Tera kaun vichara ho!

(Who is there to look after you?)

Dulla Bhatti wala ho!

(It is Dulla Bhatti!)

Dulle di dhee viyahi ho!

(Dulla Bhatti’s daughter has been married.)

Ser shakkar pai ho!

(And sugar has been given as part of the wedding gifts.)

Kudi da laal pathaka ho!

(The girl wears a bright red scarf.)

Kudi da saalu paata ho!

(The girl is dressed in fine festive clothes.)

Ho! Ho!

Significance of the song 'Sundar Mundariya'

The song 'Sundar Mundriye' mentions Dulla Bhatti, who is considered a folk hero of Punjab. It is said that he spoke out against the atrocities of the Mughals and protected poor and helpless girls like Sundar Mundri and arranged their marriages. This song commemorates his courage, bravery, and dedication, and also conveys the message that protecting the needy is the greatest religion.

