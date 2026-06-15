Somvati Amavasya 2026: Dos and don'ts devotees should follow on June 15

New Delhi:

Somvati Amavasya is one of the most important Amavasyas in Hindu culture. When this occasion coincides with a Monday, it holds even greater significance, as Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

According to the Hindu calendar, Somvati Amavasya in 2026 will be observed on June 15. This year's observance is particularly significant because it falls during Adhik Maas, an especially sacred additional month in the Hindu calendar.

What to do on Somvati Amavasya

Take a holy bath

The first ritual that devotees usually perform on this day is taking a holy bath. Taking a dip in sacred rivers is considered highly auspicious and is believed to spiritually cleanse the mind and body.

Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Special prayers and rituals are offered to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day.

Perform Pitru Tarpan

The day is considered highly favourable for remembering and honouring ancestors. Many people perform Pitru Tarpan and offer prayers for the peace of departed souls.

Donate to the needy

The day holds great significance for charity. Donations of food, clothes, grains and other essential items are considered spiritually rewarding.

Observe a fast

Many people observe a fast on this day and dedicate their time to prayers and meditation.

What not to do on Somvati Amavasya

Do not indulge in disputes and bad behaviour

According to religious beliefs, devotees should maintain peace of mind during the fast. Arguments, disputes and inappropriate behaviour are generally avoided.

Avoid tamasic food items

Those observing the vrat tend to avoid meat and tamasic foods, including alcohol.

Respect elders and ancestors

Given the connection with ancestor worship, those observing the vrat are encouraged to show respect to their elders and perform their duties sincerely.

Avoid all forms of indulgence

Many devotees spend the fasting period focusing solely on prayer, reflection and spiritual practices.

Why this year's Somvati Amavasya is special

What makes this year's Somvati Amavasya particularly special is that it falls during the auspicious month of Adhik Maas, which occurs only once every 32 to 33 months. Many devotees believe that religious acts performed during this month bring greater spiritual rewards.

For devotees, Somvati Amavasya is much more than a day of rituals. It is also a time for introspection and seeking divine blessings for peace and prosperity. By following the prescribed dos and don'ts, devotees believe they can receive spiritual benefits and blessings.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.