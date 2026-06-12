Somvati Amavasya 2026: Date, Tithi timings, significance and puja vidhi

New Delhi:

Amavasya is one of the most important observances in Hinduism and is observed once every month. The day is traditionally dedicated to remembering and honouring ancestors and forefathers. For many devotees, it is a time for prayers, charity and rituals performed with the belief that they bring peace and blessings to the family.

The occasion coincides with the new moon phase, when the Moon is not visible in the sky. Because of this, the night is often associated with reflection, renewal and fresh beginnings. Many people also see it as a favourable time for spiritual growth, self-improvement and acts of charity. When Amavasya falls on a Monday, it is known as Somvati Amavasya, a particularly significant observance in the Hindu calendar.

Somvati Amavasya 2026: Date and time

This year, Somvati Amavasya will be observed on June 15, 2026.

Here are the important timings:

Amavasya begins: 12:19 pm on June 14, 2026

Amavasya ends: 8:23 am on June 15, 2026

Technically, the Amavasya Tithi starts on June 14. However, the observance will take place on June 15 because the Tithi is present at sunrise. This follows the principle of Udaya Tithi, which is commonly used to determine the date of many Hindu festivals and observances.

Somvati Amavasya 2026: Significance

For many Hindu families, Amavasya is closely linked with ancestor worship. It is regarded as a day to remember those who came before us and offer prayers in their honour.

The day also carries religious, spiritual and astrological significance because it falls on a moonless night.

This year's observance is considered especially important because the Amavasya falls on a Monday. That is why it will be observed as Somvati Amavasya.

In Vedic astrology, Amavasya is often associated with intuition, inner awareness and the subconscious mind. Many devotees believe the day is well suited for prayer, self-reflection and spiritual practices.

On this occasion, people often perform:

Pitru Puja

Pitru Tarpan

Pind Daan

Other rituals dedicated to ancestors

For some, these rituals are a way of expressing gratitude. For others, they are an opportunity to strengthen their spiritual connection and seek blessings from their forefathers.

Somvati Amavasya 2026: Puja vidhi

People observing Somvati Amavasya generally follow a simple sequence of rituals during the day.

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

Light a diya using desi ghee in the name of your ancestors in the puja area.

Prepare sattvik food and invite a priest or Brahmin who can perform Pitru Tarpan.

Offer food, clothing and dakshina to the priest or Brahmin.

The day is believed to support spiritual development and inner growth.

After completing Pitru Puja, recite Vedic mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Donate food, clothing and dakshina to those in need.

Many devotees also visit temples, spend time in prayer or engage in charitable activities throughout the day.

Somvati Amavasya 2026: FAQs

When is Amavasya in June 2026?

Amavasya in June 2026 will be observed on June 15, 2026.

Although the Tithi begins on June 14, the observance falls on June 15 due to the presence of Amavasya at sunrise.

Why is it called Somvati Amavasya?

The answer is fairly simple.

Whenever Amavasya falls on a Monday, known as Somvar, it is referred to as Somvati Amavasya. This combination is considered especially auspicious by many devotees and is observed with additional religious significance.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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