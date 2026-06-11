Is your signature holding you back? Numerologist shares surprising tips

New Delhi:

Both numerology and signature analysis are frequently discussed as tools for personal growth within the Vastu community. The belief is that a person's signature can reflect qualities such as confidence, ambition and energy. While these ideas are not supported by scientific evidence, many people continue to follow them as part of their personal development journey.

Recently, numerologist and Vastu coach Arviend Sud shared an Instagram reel explaining several signature habits that, according to him, can influence success and growth.

Here's what he suggested.

Your signature should move upward

According to Sud, the most important feature of a signature is its direction. He advises that a signature should always follow an ascending pattern rather than sloping downward. Comparing it to an aircraft taking off, he says an upward-moving signature symbolises growth, progress and rising success.

In signature analysis, an ascending line is often associated with optimism and ambition.

Follow an ascending flow while signing

Sud further explains that the overall flow of the signature should continue upward.

According to him, maintaining this upward movement creates a sense of continuity and momentum, which is believed to support personal and professional growth.

Avoid unnecessary breaks or spaces

Another recommendation relates to continuity.

Sud suggests avoiding unnecessary breaks, gaps or spaces within a signature. According to him, a smooth, consistent signature reflects clarity of thought, focus, and consistency in decision-making.

Add an ascending support line beneath the signature

One of the most important pieces of advice offered by Sud is drawing an ascending support line underneath the signature.

According to him, this line should rise upward and act as a symbolic support system. He claims that such a line represents stability, confidence and strength while helping reinforce positive energy.

Build confidence through your signature

The numerologist believes that a person's signature can influence confidence levels and personality traits.

Sud further explains that an upward signature with a smooth flow can help strengthen self-belief and encourage a positive outlook.

In conclusion, he advises individuals to re-evaluate their signatures if they feel their current signature does not reflect growth-oriented energy.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the informatin.

Also read: Numerologist shares 5 simple habits that may help attract success and positivity