Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog timing and benefits of observing the fast

New Delhi:

Pradosh Vrat holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, who is worshipped as Mahadev. The fast is observed twice every month, on the Trayodashi Tithi of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with proper rituals on this day helps attract their blessings and divine grace.

The upcoming Pradosh Vrat in June falls on a Friday, which is why it is known as Shukra Pradosh Vrat. This year, the observance also coincides with Adhik Maas, a period considered especially sacred in Hindu tradition. Because of this, many devotees believe the spiritual benefits associated with the fast become even more significant.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 date

Shukra Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Friday, June 12, 2026. This Pradosh Vrat falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha during Jyeshtha Adhik Maas.

The fast is observed by devotees seeking relief from difficulties and obstacles in life. On this day, special prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are performed.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog on Pradosh Vrat

According to traditional beliefs, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will be formed on the day of Shukra Pradosh Vrat. This yog is considered highly auspicious and is often regarded as favourable for beginning important tasks and projects.

On June 12, the Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will remain in effect from 5:23 am to 6:28 pm.

Benefits of observing Pradosh Vrat

According to religious beliefs, Lord Shiva is believed to be especially pleased when worshipped during Pradosh Kaal. Devotees believe such worship helps free a person from known and unknown sins. It is also said that devotion to Lord Shiva can help reduce stress and negative thoughts while promoting mental peace.

Trayodashi Tithi is traditionally associated with the Moon. It is believed that observing the fast on this day helps strengthen the lunar element within the body. According to these beliefs, people who abstain from regular food and consume only fruits during the fast may experience positive effects even if their Moon is considered weak in astrological terms.

The Moon is believed to influence every individual. In astrology, its position is said to affect both mental and physical well-being. As a result, observing Pradosh Vrat with proper rituals is believed to help reduce the Moon's negative effects.

Astrological traditions further suggest that an improvement in the Moon's condition also strengthens Venus, while a stronger Venus positively influences Mercury. Because of this, Pradosh Vrat is believed to bring favourable results associated with all three planets. A strong Moon is linked to prosperity and wealth, Venus is associated with love, comfort and luxury, while Mercury is believed to support career and business growth.

Devotees also believe that Pradosh Vrat has a positive effect on both the mind and the body. According to traditional beliefs, the spiritual impact of the fast may help reduce negative tendencies and encourage positive transformation.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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