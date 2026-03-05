Sheetala Saptami 2026: Is it on March 10 or 11? Check the correct date and puja timings

New Delhi:

Sheetala Saptami is a festival honouring Goddess Sheetala, who is revered as the goddess who bestows purity and guards against illness. Worshipping Goddess Sheetala on this day is said to provide happiness and wealth to the family and protect against illnesses like smallpox and skin conditions.

The fast is observed primarily by women. In some places, this festival is celebrated on Ashtami. Let us tell you when Sheetala Saptami will be celebrated this year.

Sheetala Saptami 2026 Date and Time

Sheetla Saptami - March 10, 2026, Tuesday

Shitala Saptami Puja Muhurta - 06:04 AM to 05:56 PM

Saptami Tithi starts - 09 March 2026 at 11:27 PM

Saptami Tithi ends - 11 March 2026 at 01:54 AM

Sheetala Saptami Puja Vidhi

Food should be prepared and kept ready a day before Sheetala Saptami.

This meal consists of roti, puri, sweet rice, curd, jaggery and millet bread.

Actually, there is a tradition of eating stale food on this day.

On the day of Sheetala Saptami, one wakes up early in the morning and takes a bath.

After this, Mata Shitala is worshipped as per the rituals.

On this day, there is a tradition of anointing the Mother Goddess with Neem leaves.

After worshipping the Mother Goddess, the story is heard.

At the end, the Aarti of the Mother Goddess is performed.

Giving donations on this day has also been given special importance.

The day after Sheetala Saptami, the festival of Sheetala Ashtami is celebrated, known as Basoda Puja. This festival is more popular in northern Indian states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date, moonrise time, puja vidhi and vrat rules