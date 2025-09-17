Shardiya Navratri 2025 Kalash Sthapana muhurat, samagri and puja vidhi Shardiya Navratri 2025 starts on September 22. Know the Kalash Sthapana muhurat, full samagri list and step-by-step puja vidhi for invoking Maa Durga’s blessings.

Navratri is a time of devotion, renewal, and spiritual energy. Performing Kalash Sthapana with faith and preparation sets a powerful tone for the days ahead. With all the right items in place and puja done at an auspicious time, devotees invite blessings, harmony, and good fortune into their homes.

This year, Shardiya Navratri begins on Monday, September 22, 2025, continuing for nine days until October 1, with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) falling on Thursday, October 2.

Kalash Sthapana Muhurat and Significance

The first Satya (day) of the Ashwin month is when Kalash Sthapana, also called Ghatasthapana, is observed. It marks the official beginning of the festival, and that day is dedicated to worshipping the Goddess Shailputri.

The auspicious time to install the Kalash this year is:

Morning: 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM

Midday: 11:49 AM to 12:38 PM

Doing the Kalash Sthapana during these windows is believed to bring good energy, prosperity, and blessings throughout the Navratri period.

Complete Samagri (Items) for Navratri and Kalash Sthapana

Here are things you’ll need to have ready for the puja, especially on the first day of Navratri for Kalash Sthapana:

For the main puja:

Red or yellow cloth

Unbroken rice (akshat)

Roli (vermilion) / kumkum

Turmeric (haldi)

A lamp (deepak) with ghee

Wicks and matches (or lighter)

Incense sticks/agarbatti/dhupbatti

Oil lamp

Flower offerings

Betel leaves (paan)

Sweet offerings (mithai) and bhog for the Goddess

Covering cloth or chunari for the deity image

For the Kalash setup (Ghatasthapana):

A clay or mud pot (to sow barley or wheat seeds)

Clean soil or mud

Barley or wheat grains

The Kalash (metal pot or water vessel)

Ganga water (or holy water)

Mango or Ashoka leaves

A coconut to place on the Kalash

Red cloth (to wrap the Kalash)

Sacred thread (mouli)

Betel nuts (supari)

Coins for offering

Turmeric pieces

Rice (akshat) to adorn the Kalash

Here’s how to perform the Kalash Sthapana:

Clean the puja place thoroughly. Make it calm and sacred.

Fill the clay pot with pure soil, and sow some grains (wheat or barley) in it.

Prepare the Kalash: place holy water inside, put in supari, turmeric, coins, and akshat.

Top the Kalash with mango or Ashoka leaves. Cover it with a red cloth, and place a coconut on top. Secure everything with the sacred thread.

Chant mantras while placing the Kalash, and take the vow (sankalp) of observing Navratri.

Over the nine days, every morning and evening: light a ghee lamp near the Kalash, do the aarti, and recite hymns or sacred texts like Durga Saptashati or Durga Chalisa. Keeping an uninterrupted light (akhandjyoti) is considered very auspicious.

May this Navratri bring peace, strength, and joy to you and your loved ones.

