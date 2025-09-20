Sharadiya Navratri 2025: Rules, significance, mantras, and benefits of lighting the Akhand Jyoti Sharadiya Navratri 2025 starts on September 22. Devotees light the Akhand Jyoti during Ghatasthapana and keep it burning for nine days. Here are the rules, mantras and benefits of lighting the eternal flame.

New Delhi:

Sharadiya Navratri is scheduled to start on September 22, 2025. Devotees worship the Mother Goddess in all nine of her manifestations during this nine-day celebration. Many people burn the Akhand Jyoti (everlasting flame) as part of this revered event, honouring the Mother Goddess.

The eternal flame is lit during Ghatasthapana on the first day of Navratri and is not allowed to extinguish for nine days. Therefore, in this article, we are going to inform you about the rules for lighting the eternal flame during Navratri.

Rules for lighting the Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame)

Lighting the Akhand Jyoti during Navratri is considered extremely auspicious. According to religious beliefs, the Akhand Jyoti dispels darkness from your mind and soul and also brings happiness to your family. However, you should light the Akhand Jyoti only by following the rules below.

The first and most important rule of lighting the eternal flame is that this flame should not be extinguished for nine days.

You should place the idol of the Mother Goddess in the northeast direction, which is considered the direction of the gods and goddesses.

You can light the Akhanja Jyoti in a brass vessel. However, if you don't have a brass vessel, you can also use a clay pot.

You should light the Akhand Jyoti on a platform over a red or yellow cloth.

You can make Ashtadal under the lamp using gulal or rice and turmeric.

You should make the wick of the lamp from Raksha Sutra, i.e., Kalava.

You should clean the place where you are going to light the eternal flame even before lighting the flame, and after that, you should take care of the cleanliness every day.

The eternal flame should be lit with mustard, ghee or sesame oil.

If you are going to light a ghee lamp, then place it on the right side of the idol or picture of Goddess Durga, whereas if you are going to light an oil lamp, then place it on the left side of the idol of Goddess Durga.

While lighting the lamp, you should chant the following mantra:

"O Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kripali"

"Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Svaha Svadha Namostute"

Importance and benefits of lighting Akhand Jyotish

Lighting the Akhand Jyoti during Navratri brings happiness and prosperity. The Vaastu defects of houses where the Akhand Jyoti is lit during Navratri are also removed, and you also receive the blessings of your ancestors. The positive effects of the Akhand Jyoti help your pending tasks get accomplished. You are also protected from the negative influence of Saturn, Rahu, and Ketu. The flame of the lamp should always be kept facing east or north. Keeping the flame facing east increases longevity, while keeping it facing north brings financial gains.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: Why the auspicious festival will be 10 days long instead of 9? Know details