Today’s Panchang, September 9, 2025: Shradh rituals, muhurat, Rahu Kaal and moon timings

The Shradh will be performed on the second day of Ashwin Krishna Paksha, i.e., on Tuesday (September 9). The second date will remain till 6:30 pm today. Sarvaarthasiddhi Yoga will remain till 6:08 pm.

Also, Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 6:07 pm on Tuesday. Apart from this, Ashunya Shayan Vrat will be observed on the same day. Apart from this, the Shradh of those on the Pratipada date will be performed. Now let's know the complete Panchang.

Auspicious timings on September 9

Brahma Muhurta: 04:52 AM to 05:38 AM

Morning Evening: 05:15 AM to 06:25 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:11 PM to 01:00 PM

Vijay Muhurat: 02:39 PM to 03:28 PM

Twilight time: 06:46 PM to 07:09 PM

Evening: 06:46 PM to 07:56 PM

Amrit Kaal: 08:20 AM to 10:06 AM

Kutup muhurta for Pitra Tarpan

Kutup Muhurta is considered the most auspicious time to perform Tarpan for ancestors. On September 9, Kutup Muhurta will be from 11:53 AM to 12:43 PM.

Rahu Kaal today (city-wise)

Delhi - 03:26 PM - 05:00 PM

Mumbai - 03:42 PM - 05:14 PM

Chandigarh - 03:29 PM - 05:03 PM

Lucknow - Afternoon 03:11 - 04:45 PM

Bhopal - Afternoon 03:24 - 04:57 PM

Kolkata - 02:40 PM - 04:14 PM

Ahmedabad - 03:43 PM - 05:16 PM

Chennai - 03:10 PM - 04:43 PM

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise, moonset

Sunrise – 06:25 AM

Moonrise – 11:19 AM

Sunset – 06:46 PM

Moonset – 10:32 PM

