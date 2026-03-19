Sehri time today, March 20: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata

New Delhi:

Ramadan mornings do not rush you. They arrive quietly. A bit dim, a bit slow, almost like time is holding back for a while. Kitchens come alive before sunrise, but in a softer way. Low lights, minimal noise, just enough movement to get through what needs to be done.

Sehri sits right in the middle of that. The last meal before the fast begins. It ends with Fajr, so the timing matters more than it seems. And like everything tied to the sun, it shifts. Not by much. A few minutes here and there. Still enough to keep you checking the clock twice.

Sehri time in Lucknow today, March 20, 2026

In Lucknow, Sehri is expected to end at 4:53 am. Most people wrap up a little earlier, just to avoid cutting it too close. Meals stay simple. Light, but enough.

Sehri time in Delhi today, March 20, 2026

For Delhi, the cut-off is around 5:07 am. A slight shift from nearby cities, but noticeable if you are following timings closely.

Sehri time in Hyderabad today, March 20, 2026

In Hyderabad, Sehri ends at 5:08 am. Many rely on mosque announcements or apps to catch the exact moment before Fajr begins.

Sehri time in Mumbai today, March 20, 2026

Mumbai sees a later Sehri time at 5:30 am. Being further west, sunrise takes a bit longer to arrive, stretching the window slightly.

Sehri time in Kolkata today, March 20, 2026

In Kolkata, Sehri ends earlier, at 4:26 am. The eastern location means the day starts sooner, so mornings move faster here.

Sehri time in Chennai today, March 20, 2026

For Chennai, Sehri is expected to end at 5:03 am. It sits somewhere between the earlier eastern cities and the later western ones.

Sehri time in Srinagar today, March 20, 2026

In Srinagar, Sehri ends at 5:11 am. Northern regions tend to see gradual shifts in daylight as Ramadan moves forward.

Sehri time in Bengaluru today, March 20, 2026

In Bengaluru, the cut-off is around 5:14 am. The timing stays fairly aligned with other major metros, with only slight variation.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India

March 20, 2026 will be observed as the 30th roza in India, and Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21, 2026, following the latest moon sighting update.

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