Sehri time February 25: Check Ramadan 2026 city-wise timings across India

Sehri timings in Indian cities, February 25, 2026: Long before the sky starts to lighten, the mornings of Ramadan pass in a quiet that is almost profoundly personal. In many homes, alarms ring while the rest of the city sleeps. Someone heads straight to the kitchen, someone else folds a prayer mat, and the first cup of chai becomes a small comfort against the early hour. Sehri is never loud or rushed. It has its own rhythm, which is determined by habit, religion, and the tacit knowledge that the day that follows will require patience.

On February 25, families across Indian cities will once again gather during these still moments to prepare for a fast that lasts from dawn until sunset. The food on the table may be modest, but the intention behind it is not. Sehri is a moment to pause, reflect, and start the day with an attitude of gratitude. For some, it is also a reminder that the spirit of Ramadan lies not in the withholding of food but in being kind, in holding back, and in showing up for others.

Sehri timings today, February 25, across Indian cities

City Sheri timing Noida 05:32 AM Delhi 5:31 AM Jaipur 05:38 AM Kolkata 04:46 AM Jammu 05:42 AM Mumbai 05:41 AM Hyderabad 05:33 AM Thiruvananthapuram 05:28 AM Ajmer 05:43 AM Lucknow 5:16 AM Bengaluru 05:26 AM

Since timings can vary by a few minutes depending on locality, checking mosque announcements or verified Ramadan calendars remains the safest option.

More than a meal before sunrise

Sehri is also known as the quiet heart of Ramadan. Unlike the merrymaking that goes on during iftar, this is a time of quiet intimacy. Some families hold hushed conversations over breakfast, while others sit in silence. Many people use this time for prayers or recitation of the Quran. It is a pause before work, school, and responsibilities begin.

What helps during long fasting hours

A thoughtful sehri can make fasting easier throughout the day. Nutritionists recommend foods that release energy slowly, such as oats, eggs, yoghurt, fruits, or lentils. Drinking enough water before dawn is equally important, especially as temperatures begin to rise in several parts of the country.

As the call to prayer approaches and the last sip of water is taken, kitchens grow quiet again. Plates are cleared, lights switch off, and another fast begins. In that brief moment before sunrise, sehri becomes more than preparation. It becomes intention, carried gently into the day ahead.