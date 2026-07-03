When is Sawan 2026 beginning? Here's the start date, end date and Shravan Somwar schedule

New Delhi:

As Ashadha draws to a close, many devotees have already started looking ahead to the holy month of Shravan, one of the most significant periods in the Hindu calendar for the worship of Lord Shiva. Every year, millions of devotees observe fasts, visit Shiva temples and offer prayers throughout the month, with Shravan Mondays and Shravan Shivratri holding special religious importance.

According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Shiva with devotion during Shravan is believed to fulfil heartfelt wishes and bring blessings. While some devotees observe fasts throughout the month, many choose to keep the Shravan Somwar fasts and observe Shravan Shivratri. Here's a look at the important dates for Shravan 2026.

Sawan 2026 start and end date

Shravan, also known as Sawan, will begin on July 30, 2026 and conclude on August 28, 2026.

In the Hindu calendar, Sawan is the fifth month and begins on the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. However, in Nepal and parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the holy month is traditionally observed from Karka Sankranti.

Sawan Shivratri 2026 date

Shravan or Sawan Shivratri will be observed on August 11, 2026.

The auspicious Nishita Puja Muhurat will be from 12:05 am to 12:48 am. Devotees observing the fast can perform the Parana after 5:49 am on August 12.

According to tradition, worship during all four Prahars of the night is considered especially auspicious.

The four Prahar Puja timings are:

First Prahar: 7:04 pm to 9:45 pm

Second Prahar: 9:45 pm to 12:26 am (August 12)

Third Prahar: 12:26 am to 3:07 am (August 12)

Fourth Prahar: 3:07 am to 5:49 am (August 12)

Sawan Somwar 2026 dates

The four Shravan Mondays in 2026 will fall on:

First Shravan Somwar: August 3, 2026

Second Shravan Somwar: August 10, 2026

Third Shravan Somwar: August 17, 2026

Fourth Shravan Somwar: August 24, 2026

Festivals during Sawan

Several important Hindu festivals and observances fall during the month of Shravan.

These include Shravan Somwar, Mangala Gauri Vrat, Kamika Ekadashi, Hariyali Amavasya, Shravan Shivratri, Shravani Teej, Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Putrada Ekadashi.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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