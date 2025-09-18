Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: Date, time, significance and Shradh rituals Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 will be observed on 21 September. Know its date, muhurat, Shradh rituals, mantras and significance of this important day for ancestors.

New Delhi:

Sarva Pitru Amavasya, also known as Pitru Amavasya, is an important day in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honouring and offering prayers to one's ancestors. It is observed on the new moon day (Amavasya) during the month of Bhadrapada (usually in September or October) and is considered especially auspicious for performing Shradh rituals.

The day holds great significance for Hindus, as it is believed that on this day, the souls of ancestors (Pitru) are remembered and offered prayers to seek blessings and liberation for their spirits.

Significance of Sarva Pitru Amavasya

On Sarva Pitru Amavasya, all ancestors, maternal and paternal, should have their Shradh rites performed. Sarva Pitru Amavasya is intended to honour all ancestors, known or unknown, whereas other Pitru Amavasya dates concentrate on particular ancestors.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: Date and Time

According to the Drik Panchang, Sarva Pitri Amavasya, considered extremely important for the worship of ancestors, will begin on September 21, 2025, at 12:16 am and end on September 22, 2025, at 01:23 am. Therefore, the puja and Shradh related to Sarva Pitri Amavasya will be performed on September 21, 2025, as per the Udaya Tithi.

Muhurat for Shradh rituals on Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025

According to the Panchang, the Kutup Muhurta on this day will be from 11:50 am to 12:38 pm. The Rohini Muhurta will be from 12:38 pm to 01:27 pm. The Muhurta of the afternoon period will be from 01:27 pm to 03:53 pm.

Shradh Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

It is crucial to cleanse the space where the ritual will be carried out before beginning the puja. Take a bath to cleanse the area and yourself. Then, while chanting the names of the ancestors, the water (tarpan) containing black sesame seeds and other auspicious objects is poured in their direction. This is the day's most important ritual. Make offerings (Naivedya) for the ancestors, including fruits, rice, barley, sesame seeds, and milk. These sacrifices are made on a spotless cloth or on a particular Pitru-sthan, which is a space set aside for the ancestors.

Mantras to recite for Pitru Moksha

While offering the Tarpan, it is essential to recite the Pitru mantras (ancestral prayers) for the peace of their souls. One of the most popular mantras is:

"Om Pitru Devata Namah"

"Om Pitribhyo Namah"

Importance of offering food and charity

After performing the Tarpan, invite a Brahmin or any elderly person for a meal and offer them the food prepared as a part of the ritual. Light a ghee lamp or diya and place it near the offering to symbolise the light and peace being sent to the ancestors' souls. Charity is a key element of Shradh rituals. End the ritual by praying for the peace and prosperity of your ancestors. Offer prayers of gratitude and seek their blessings for yourself and your family.

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksha 2025: End date, rituals and Mahalaya Amavasya details