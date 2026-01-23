Saraswati Puja vidhi 2026: How to perform Basant Panchami puja at home with mantra Basant Panchami 2026 marks Saraswati Puja. Here’s the complete Saraswati Puja vidhi, mantra, samagri list and simple steps to perform Maa Saraswati puja at home.

Vasantotsav begins on Basant Panchami. Vasantotsav will continue until Holi. Madnotsav is another name for this celebration. Ratikaam Mahotsav, the day of Basant Panchami, marks the start of this celebration. According to legend, Lord Brahma created the universe on this Basant Panchami day. It is therefore said to be auspicious to begin new undertakings today.

Today, especially starting new education, starting a new work, performing children's mundan ceremony, Annaprashan ceremony, house warming or any other auspicious work is considered very auspicious. Here we will tell you the simple method of the Basant Panchami puja.

Saraswati Puja vidhi at home: Step-by-step method

On the day of Basant Panchami, wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear yellow or light colored clothes.

Then, clean the place of worship and install the idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati there on a yellow cloth.

Be sure to keep the idol of Lord Ganesha at the place of worship.

Make sure to offer yellow flowers, Akshat, turmeric, saffron, yellow fruits, yellow sweets, yellow clothes or Chunari to Goddess Saraswati.

Then light incense and a lamp. Place a garland around the head of the mother.

On this day, Goddess Saraswati should be offered yellow coloured offerings like saffron pudding, boondi or yellow kheer.

Also, any mantra of the Mother should be chanted 108 times.

On this day, children must place their books, copies, pens and musical instruments at the feet of Goddess Saraswati.

On this day, Vidyarambh Sanskar is also performed for small children.

At the end, perform the aarti of Goddess Saraswati and distribute the prasad among everyone.

