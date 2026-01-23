Saraswati Puja 2026: Pushpanjali mantra to chant on Basant Panchami On Basant Panchami 2026, chant the Pushpanjali mantra during Saraswati Puja to seek blessings of knowledge, wisdom and success in studies and life.

The holy Basant Panchami celebration will take place on January 23, 2026, i.e., on Friday. Goddess Saraswati will be revered with ceremonies on this auspicious day. This year, Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, will take place on January 23 from 7:13 am to 12:33 pm.

Worshipping Goddess Saraswati in this auspicious time will prove to be very auspicious and fruitful. If you want to receive the special blessings of the Mother, then definitely chant the Saraswati Pushpanjali Mantra in this auspicious time. It is believed that chanting this mantra not only increases knowledge but also brings success in every sphere of life.

Saraswati Pushpanjali Mantra

Namah Bhadrakalyai Namo Nityam Saraswatyai Namo Namah

Veda-Vedanga-Vedanta-Vidyasthanebhya and Cha

Ash Sha Chandana Pushpa Bilva Patranjali

Om Oying Shri Saraswatyai Namah

Namah Bhadrakalyai Namo Nityam Saraswatyai Namo Namah

Veda-Vedanga-Vedanta-Vidyasthanebhya and Cha

Ash Sha Chandana Pushpa Bilva Patranjali

Om Oying Shri Saraswatyai Namah

Namah Bhadrakalyai Namo Nityam Saraswatyai Namo Namah

Veda-Vedanga-Vedanta-Vidyasthanebhya and Cha

Ash Sha Chandana Pushpa Bilva Patranjali

Om Oying Shri Saraswatyai Namah

Namah Bhadrakalyai Namo Nityam Saraswatyai Namo Namah

Veda-Vedanga-Vedanta-Vidyasthanebhya and Cha

Ash Sha Chandana Pushpa Bilva Patranjali

Om Oying Shri Saraswatyai Namah

Namah Bhadrakalyai Namo Nityam Saraswatyai Namo Namah

Veda-Vedanga-Vedanta-Vidyasthanebhya and Cha

Ash Sha Chandana Pushpa Bilva Patranjali

Om Oying Shri Saraswatyai Namah

Significance of Saraswati Pushpanjali Mantra

According to religious beliefs, chanting this mantra brings success in the fields of knowledge, wisdom, speech, and art. It increases concentration and sweetens speech. This mantra dispels ignorance by increasing self-confidence, thereby enhancing a person's decision-making abilities. Chanting this mantra transmits positive energy. Therefore, it should be recited during Saraswati Puja.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

