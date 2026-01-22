Saraswati Puja 2026 timings: Basant Panchami muhurat, tithi and Madhyahna time Saraswati Puja 2026 will be observed on Basant Panchami. Know the exact puja timings, Panchami tithi, Madhyahna moment and the best time to perform Saraswati worship.

Every year, the festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Magha. On this day, there is a tradition of worshipping Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and arts. Therefore, Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja and Shri Panchami. On this day, it is customary to visit and worship Goddess Saraswati, especially in Kashi (Varanasi).

It is worth noting that Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring festival, which continues until Holi. According to religious beliefs, Lord Brahma created the universe on the day of Basant Panchami. Let's talk about Basant Panchami muhurat.

Saraswati Puja 2026 timings

Basant Panchami Saraswati puja timing is between 07:12 AM and 12:32 PM, which is exactly 5 hours and 20 minutes. This window provides enough time to conduct the rituals without hurrying through the processes.

Basant Panchami 2026 Panchami tithi start and end time

Panchami Tithi Begins - 02:28 AM on Jan 23, 2026

Panchami Tithi Ends - 01:46 AM on Jan 24, 2026

This mid-morning period is traditionally preferred because, along with favourable planetary influences, it is believed to enhance focus, wisdom, and intellectual growth. Whether you are placing books near the idol, doing vidyarambh for a child, or even offering flowers and praying, this is the time to do so.

Madhyahna moment on Basant Panchami 2026

The Madhyahna Moment is at 12:32 PM and is the most divine instant of the festival of Basant Panchami. It is also the time when many people, in order to attain the most blessings, pray or complete the puja exactly in this instant.

Understanding Panchami Tithi significance

In 2026, Panchami Tithi begins at 02:28 AM on January 23 and ends at 01:46 AM on January 24. Although the tithi spans two calendar days, the Basant Panchami puja is ideally performed during daylight hours, within the muhurat mentioned above.

When should you perform Saraswati Puja in 2026?

For best results, perform Saraswati Puja on January 23, 2026, during the 07:12 AM to 12:32 PM window.

Basant Panchami is, at its heart, a gentle reminder. Learning is sacred, curiosity is powerful, and every season, like every mind, blooms when given the right moment.

