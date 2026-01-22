Saraswati Puja 2026 date and time: City-wise muhurat for Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and more Saraswati Puja 2026 falls on January 23. Here’s the correct date, Panchami Tithi and city-wise puja muhurat timings for Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities.

New Delhi:

Saraswati Puja will be observed this year on Friday, January 23. The day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of learning, music and creative thought, and is widely marked by students, teachers and artists across the country. Panchami Tithi begins at 2:28 am on January 23 and ends at 1:46 am on January 24, making January 23 the correct day for the observance.

While many people assume there is one fixed puja time for the entire country, that isn’t quite how it works. Saraswati Puja Muhurat is calculated based on local sunrise and local madhyahna (solar noon). Since these vary from place to place, puja timings naturally differ across cities, especially between eastern and western India.

Saraswati Puja 2026 city-wise puja muhurat timings

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Kolkata

Puja Muhurat: 06:18 AM – 11:48 AM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Bengaluru

Puja Muhurat: 06:46 AM – 12:32 PM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Guwahati

Puja Muhurat: 06:05 AM – 11:35 AM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Patna

Puja Muhurat: 06:45 AM – 12:15 PM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Delhi

Puja Muhurat: 07:13 AM – 12:33 PM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Mumbai

Puja Muhurat: 07:15 AM – 12:50 PM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Chennai

Puja Muhurat: 06:36 AM – 12:21 PM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Hyderabad

Puja Muhurat: 06:50 AM – 12:28 PM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Ahmedabad

Puja Muhurat: 07:22 AM – 12:52 PM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Jaipur

Puja Muhurat: 07:16 AM – 12:39 PM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Chandigarh

Puja Muhurat: 07:19 AM – 12:35 PM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Bhopal

Puja Muhurat: 07:08 AM – 12:36 PM

Saraswati Puja 2026 time in Varanasi

Puja Muhurat: 06:54 AM – 12:16 PM

A simple way to understand Saraswati Puja muhurat

If there’s one thing to remember, it’s this: Saraswati Puja is ideally performed between local sunrise and local madhyahna. That’s why eastern cities like Kolkata and Guwahati wrap up earlier, while places further west enjoy a slightly longer window. There’s no need to overthink it. As long as the puja is done within your city’s morning-to-midday span, you’re perfectly in line with traditional practice.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

