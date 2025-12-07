Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Moonrise timing for December 7 Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 moonrise is at 7:55 PM on December 7 — here’s when to pray, perform darshan and break the fast with faith and tradition.

New Delhi:

December always arrives with its own spiritual mood, and tucked inside it is a festival that many people outside traditional circles haven’t heard of, Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi, a day dedicated to a fascinating and symbolic form of Lord Ganesha.

According to the Drik Panchang, this vrat is observed on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of the Margashirsha month, which corresponds to the Purnimanta Pausha month in another calendar system. It’s one of those classic “different names, same moment” situations that Indian festivals often come with, but the essence remains unchanged: a day to seek blessings, dissolve obstacles, and reset intentions.

Who is Akhuratha Ganesha, and why is this form so unique?

On this day, devotees worship the Akhuratha form of Ganesha. The name itself holds the meaning:

Akhu means mouse

Ratha means charioteer

So Akhuratha Ganesha is the Lord seated on a chariot driven by a mouse.

It’s a beautiful, almost poetic visual, a reminder that power doesn’t always arrive through grand vehicles and dramatic symbolism. Sometimes, greatness sits atop humility and gentleness.

For many devotees, this form is considered highly auspicious and extremely fortunate, especially for those seeking relief from problems that feel larger than life.

The fascinating mythology behind the vrat

This vrat isn’t just a ritual, it has dramatic backstories that involve some of mythology’s biggest names. Another story traces back to a moment when Ravana, the king of Lanka, was held captive by the monkey king Bali. On the advice of his maternal grandfather, Pulastya Muni, Ravana observed this fast. The result? He was freed from captivity.

Centuries later, in Dwapar Yug, the ritual resurfaced. This time, Lord Krishna advised Dharmaraja Yudhishthira to observe the vrat. Its effect helped Yudhishthira regain his kingdom, restoring balance to a life that had fallen apart. These stories aren’t just tales, they reflect a simple philosophy: when things are stuck, faith and discipline can shift destiny.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 date and timings

In 2025, Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi falls on:

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Key timings:

Moonrise on Sankashti Day: 07:55 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 06:24 PM on Dec 07, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 04:03 PM on Dec 08, 2025

If you observe the fast, moonrise is the moment of significance, prayers, offerings and the breaking of the fast usually happen after darshan.

What people actually pray for on this day

Despite the deep mythology, most families celebrate this vrat with very human intentions:

clarity during confusion

solutions to problems

better finances

harmony in relationships

emotional peace

Many devotees also see it as a good day to start something new, especially if they’ve been stuck or hesitant.

A quiet, hopeful festival inside a busy month

December is noisy, full of deadlines, celebrations, and year-end pressure. In the middle of all that chaos, Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi arrives with an unexpectedly gentle message:

You don’t need a massive force to change your life. Sometimes, a tiny mouse can pull a giant chariot, if the divine is steering it. Whether you observe the fast, chant the prayers, or simply light a lamp at home, the festival is a reminder of softness, faith, and quiet courage, the kind we all need before stepping into a new year.

