Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Date, timings, wishes, images and chandrodaya time Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on September 10. Here are the timings, chandrodaya time, Marathi wishes, English wishes, and festive images.

New Delhi:

Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the most important fasting days dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe this vrat with great devotion, and pray for the removal of obstacles. Every month, Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, but the September 2025 vrat is considered especially auspicious as it marks Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi.

This special vrat will be observed on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vighnaraja, the seventh form of Ashta Vinayaka, and observe fast until moonrise. Here are the dates, timings, Marathi and English wishes, images, and today’s chandrodaya (moonrise) time to help you celebrate this sacred occasion.

Sankashti Chaturthi September 2025 date and time

Sankashti Chaturthi Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 15:37 (Sep 10, 2025)

15:37 (Sep 10, 2025) Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 12:45 (Sep 11, 2025)

12:45 (Sep 11, 2025) Moonrise on Sankashti Day (Chandrodaya): 20:35 (8:35 PM, Mumbai local time)

According to legends, this vrat was once observed by Lord Krishna on the advice of Sage Lomasha to rescue His grandson Aniruddha from Banasura. The vrat is believed to remove difficulties and bring success when performed with full devotion.

Sankashti Chaturthi wishes in Marathi

Sankashti Chaturthi chya hardik shubhechha! Ganpati bappa morya, tumcha sankat door hovo! Vighnaharta Ganesha tumhala yash, samruddhi dyo. Chandrodaya sobat tumcha jeevan ujwal hovo. Sankashti vrat tumhala shanti aani sukh dyo. Ganeshachya krupene tumche kaam safal hovo. Tumcha gharat anand aani samruddhi bharpur hovo. Ganpati tumhala aarogya aani bala dyo. Har ek sankat Ganesha tumcha nash karto. Sankashti vratane tumcha jeevan mangalmay hovo. Ganesh tumcha marg sukhakar hovo. Tumche sapne Ganesha krupene purn hovo. Tumcha kutumbat shanti aani samadhan raho. Ganpati tumhala buddhi, vidya aani yash dyo. Sankashti vratane tumhala aarogya milo. Ganesha tumcha dhan aani samruddhi vadhvo. Tumcha jeevan ganeshkrupa ne aadarsh hovo. Tumhala anant sukh aani samadhan labho. Sankashti vrat tumhala shubha aani kalyan dyo. Ganpati bappa tumhala saday sukhakar hovo.

Sankashti Chaturthi wishes

Wishing you a blessed Sankashti Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi! May wisdom and prosperity be with you. Ganpati Bappa bless you with peace, health, and happiness. On this Sankashti, may your fast bring divine blessings. Wishing you success and prosperity with Lord Ganesha’s grace. May the crescent moon bring light and positivity in your life. Celebrate Sankashti with devotion—happiness will follow. Happy Sankashti Vrat! May Bappa always guide you. On this divine day, may obstacles vanish from your path. Ganesh ji bless you with strength and wisdom always. Wishing peace, love, and prosperity on Sankashti Chaturthi. May your family be blessed with unity and joy. Let this Sankashti bring peace to your home. On Sankashti, may devotion and wisdom fill your life. Ganpati bless you with courage to face challenges. May you shine like the full moon after this vrat. Wishing eternal happiness on this Sankashti Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa bring health and wealth to your life. May this vrat give you new beginnings and success. Happy Sankashti! May Ganesha bless you abundantly.

Sankashti Chaturthi images

Devotees often share Sankashti Chaturthi images and wallpapers featuring Lord Ganesha, the moonrise, or traditional rangoli designs. These images are widely used for WhatsApp status, Instagram posts, and festive greetings to spread devotion and positivity.

Sankashti Chaturthi chandrodaya time today

For Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi on September 10, 2025:

Moonrise (Chandrodaya) in Mumbai: 20:35 (8:35 PM)

20:35 (8:35 PM) Delhi: 20:06

20:06 Ahmedabad: 20:32

Chandrodaya time varies city-to-city; devotees should check their local Panchang for exact timings.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, falling on September 10, is celebrated as Vighnaraja Sankashti, dedicated to the seventh form of Ganesha. Observing this vrat with faith is believed to remove obstacles, bring success, and ensure prosperity.