Chhath Puja 2025 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi and other cities Sandhya Arghya, the evening water offering on Day 3 of Chhath Puja, will be observed on October 27, 2025. From Yamuna ghats in Delhi to the Ganga banks in Patna, devotees will stand in reverence as the sun sets. Check Sandhya Arghya timings and rituals across India.

New Delhi:

The third day of Chhath Puja is when one of its most poignant rituals, the sunset offering to the fading light, Sandhya Arghya, takes place. It's a time of quiet, devotion and thanksgiving, when believers stand waist-deep in water and pray to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya as day gives way to night.

Across India, major rivers, ghats and municipal water-bodies fill with the quiet glow of lamps and the sound of folk songs. This year it will fall on October 27, 2025. Below are the timings and local ghats for some key cities.

Sandhya Arghya 2025 timings in major Indian cities

Sandhya Arghya timing in Delhi

In the national capital, Sandhya Arghya is observed as the sun begins to set, generally around 5.41 pm (sunset in New Delhi is approx. 5:40 pm for this period) for Chhath 2025.

At ghats on the Yamuna River, like Kalindi Kunj or Geeta Colony, temporary vedis (altars) are constructed by communities and thousands of people sing Chhath geet, distributing sugarcane, fruits and thekua. There is a mixture of serene reverence and frenetic preparation for a mass turnout.

Sandhya Arghya time in Mumbai

While exact sunset times vary slightly by location, in Mumbai, one can aim for roughly 6:20 pm for the offering, aligned with local sunset.

On the city’s waterfronts or designated ghats (for example, in Powai or Vashi), devotees bring portable ‘soops’ (bamboo baskets) laden with offerings and perform the ritual against the skyline. The urban flavour is strong, the sound of waves, city lights mixing with the ceremonial lamps.

Sandhya Arghya timing in Patna

In Patna, a major centre for Chhath Puja, the offering is timed according to local sunset (around 5:15 pm to 5:30 pm depending on the calendar). (Specific time not listed in our sources; check local panchang.)

At the ghats of the Ganga River and Sone River, the atmosphere is intensely traditional, boats drift, lanterns float, and the air is rich with incense and chai-fuelled vigils as families wait for the moment to perform the arghya.

Sandhya Arghya timing in Muzaffarpur

While a precise official time is not listed in the sources I found, Muzaffarpur typically aligns with regional sunset (approx. 5:10 pm-5:25 pm).

In this north-Bihar town, the ghats bustle with devotees in bright saris, and the sound of villagers’ footsteps on ghat steps merges with Chhath geet rhythms — a blend of rural ritual and communal warmth.

Sandhya Arghya timing in Ranchi

In Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, devotees turn up at ponds and lakes before the local sunset (roughly 5:20 pm-5:30 pm in late October) to offer Sandhya Arghya.

At popular spots like the lakeside in Ranchi or designated Chhath ghats, the ritual includes a short puja on the banks and the actual water-offering as the sun dips. The setting is quieter than major city ghats, giving a more reflective tone.

Sandhya Arghya timing in Lucknow

For Lucknow, sunset for the festival period is approximately 5:15 pm-5:25 pm, so devotees aim for the offering just before this. Gov’t notifications for ghats along the Gomti River show major arrangements. The Times of India

The local celebration includes model ghats, lights, cultural dance programmes and dedicated spaces for families. The planning reflects the city’s larger urban-suburban mix.

Sandhya Arghya timing in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur (eastern Uttar Pradesh), local ghats on rivers such as the Rapti River see devotees gathering around 5:25 pm (approximate for sunset around late October) for the offering.

The vibe is intense with early arriving devotees carrying children, sugarcane and thekua, and waiting for the moment when the sun meets the river horizon. The early evening air carries both devotion and community buzz.

Sandhya Arghya puja vidhi and offerings to the Sun

On Day 3 of Chhath Puja, the central act is Sandhya Arghya — an offering of water (arghya) to the setting sun, symbolising gratitude, renewal and connection with nature. Astroyogi+1

Puja Vidhi (evening ritual):

Devotees observe a day-long fast (often without water) until the offering.

They go to the bank of a river, lake or pond as the sun is about to set.

A decorated bamboo basket (soop) is prepared, filled with thekua, seasonal fruits, sugarcane, raw rice, curd, coconut and fragrant flowers.

Standing waist-deep in water, the devotee offers the arghya — pouring a vessel of water while chanting mantras and songs to the setting sun.

The soop is placed in the water or on the bank as the final act of the offering.

After completion, devotees break their fast (depending on tradition) and share the prasad.

This ceremony is full of symbolism: the sun as giver of life, water as cleanser, and the basket of offerings as devotion in action. It ties the devotee to nature's rhythms and communal bonding.

Sandhya Arghya on Day 3 of Chhath Puja is not just ritual; it's a gentle, powerful communion with the dying sun, an act of thanksgiving and hope.

