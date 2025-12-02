What is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha? The ancient ritual Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru chose for their wedding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a private Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at the Isha Yoga Centre. Here’s what the ancient ritual actually means.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Man co-creator Raj Nidimoru finally sealed their bond in a private ceremony on Monday morning at the Isha Yoga Centre's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore. The couple, rumoured to be in a relationship since 2024, arrived in Coimbatore on Sunday evening for the wedding ceremony.

The ceremony, attended by close friends and families of the couple, was rather special as it was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha. Here, let's try and understand what Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is all about.

What is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha

Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is a kind of wedding ritual offered by the Isha Foundation as part of a yogic tradition. 'Bhuta' means the five basic elements of nature (Earth, Water, Fire. Air, and Space), whereas 'Shuddhi' means purification or cleansing. So, Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha offers couples a chance to begin their married life with a bond formed on an elemental level rather than only a social or ritualistic level.

How Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is performed

The ritual can take place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple or at a location chosen by the couple. During the ritual, the five elements of the human system are purified to bring balance in one’s body, energy and awareness. The ceremony is described as a consecration of the relationship in the presence of Linga Bhairavi, the fierce and compassionate manifestation of the Divine Feminine.

Can married couples do it?

Yes, Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is also available to couples who are already married and wish to perform a consecration or renew their vows.

The idea behind it

The idea is that by cleansing and harmonizing the fundamental elements within each person, the couple begins their union at a deeper level, which is not just emotional or social, but spiritual. It is believed that this kind of wedding helps establish a stable and conscious foundation for married life, possibly leading to inner balance, mutual harmony, and deeper bonding.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring for Samantha and Raj from industry peers and fans alike. Anupama Parameswaran, Nimrat Kaur, Dimple Hayathi and many others have sent their best wishes to the couple.