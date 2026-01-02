Sakat Chauth 2026: Correct date, moonrise time, puja vidhi and vrat significance Sakat Chauth 2026 will be observed on January 6. Here’s the correct tithi, moonrise time, puja vidhi, fasting rules and why this vrat is observed.

Sakat Chauth is one of those fasts that carries quite an intensity. It is observed in devotion to Lord Ganesha and Sakat Mata, and is mainly kept by women for the long life, safety, and well-being of their children. The vrat is strict. No food. No water. Nothing until the Moon is sighted at night. Difficult, yes. But deeply meaningful.

It is believed that observing Sakat Chauth helps protect children from major troubles in life and brings the special blessings of Lord Ganesha. Many also see it as a way to clear obstacles and invite stability into the family. There is faith behind it. And a lot of discipline.

Sakat Chauth 2026 date: January 5 or January 6?

Sakat Chauth will be observed on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

Sakat Chauth 2026 tithi and moonrise time

Chaturthi tithi begins at 08:01 am on January 6, 2026

Chaturthi tithi ends at 06:52 am on January 7, 2026

Moonrise on Sakat Chauth day is expected at 08:54 pm

The fast is broken only after moonrise, following proper worship.

Why Sakat Chauth is observed

This vrat is not just about fasting. It is believed to bring protection, peace, and progress. Devotees say it helps reduce the inauspicious effects of Mercury and supports success in work and personal efforts. Worshipping Lord Ganesha and the Moon God on this day is considered especially powerful. Many women observe this fast year after year, trusting its ability to guard their children against unseen troubles. Quiet faith. Steady belief.

How to perform Sakat Chauth puja step by step

The day begins early. Wake up before sunrise. Take a bath. Wear clean clothes.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped with full devotion. Mantras are chanted. The Sakat Chauth vrat katha is read or listened to with focus.

Offerings usually include laddus or modaks made with sesame seeds, which are considered essential for this puja.

If possible, the Ganesh Chalisa is also recited. Slowly. With attention.

At night, the Moon God is worshipped after moonrise. Only then is the fast broken, first with water and then with a simple vegetarian meal.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.

