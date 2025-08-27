Rishi Panchami 2025 puja samagri list: Must-have items for a sacred puja On the day of Rishi Panchami, women observe fasts to purify themselves from the menstrual disorders. It is also believed that fasting on this day brings happiness and prosperity in an individual’s life. Read on to know the must-have items for a sacred puja on the day of Rishi Panchami.

Rishi Panchami will be celebrated on August 28, this year. It is believed that you should worship the Sapta Rishis or the Seven Sages on this day. Rishi Panchami is usually celebrated two days after Hartalika Teej and a day after Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Rishi Panchami will be celebrated on August 28.

On the day of Rishi Panchami, women observe fasts to purify themselves from the menstrual disorders. It is also believed that fasting on this day brings happiness and prosperity in an individual’s life. Read on to know the must-have items for a sacred puja on the day of Rishi Panchami.

Rishi Panchami puja samagri list

Shriphal, which is coconut

Alta

Ashtagandha

7 types of offerings.

8 peanuts

8 raisins

8 bananas

Jaggery

Betel leaf

Roli

Molly

7 betel nuts

Mango leaves

Earthen pot

Rice

Turmeric root

Holy water

Panchamrit

Cotton wick

Ghee

Chalk, flour

Camphor

White sandalwood

Banana leaves

Clove

8 dates

8 cashews

8 lotus seeds

8 almonds

Cardamom.

Earthen lamp.

Rishi Panchami puja vidhi

On the day of Rishi Panchami, wake up early in the morning and after taking a bath, clean the temple.

Place a stool at the worship area and put a red or yellow cloth on it. Then place the picture of the Saptarishi there and fill a Kalash with Gangajal.

Offer water to the Saptarishis and worship them with incense and lamps.

Offer fruits, flowers, ghee, Panchamrit etc. Chant the mantras of the Saptarishis and apologise for any mistakes that you might have made.

After this, distribute the Prasad among all the people.

According to Drik Panchang, Rishi Panchami is more popular among Nepali Hindus. In some regions, the three-day Hartalika Teej fast ends on Rishi Panchami.

