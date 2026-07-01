Lord Shiva devotees will observe Ravi Pradosh Vrat twice in July 2026, here's why

New Delhi:

The month of July 2026 is going to be a very special one for Lord Shiva's devotees because Ravi Pradosh Vrat will be observed twice during the month. As both the Trayodashi tithis are falling on a Sunday this year, devotees will have the opportunity to observe the vrat twice and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is believed to remove obstacles from devotees' lives while bringing prosperity and happiness. When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Sunday, it is known as Ravi Pradosh Vrat, making it even more spiritually significant.

Ravi Pradosh Vrat dates in July 2026

According to the Hindu calendar, Ravi Pradosh Vrat will be observed on the following dates in July 2026:

12 July 2026 (Sunday)

26 July 2026 (Sunday)

Ravi Pradosh Vrat 2026 shubh muhurat

Devotees perform the puja during Pradosh Kaal, which begins just after sunset and is considered the most auspicious time to worship Lord Shiva.

As the puja timings may vary from city to city, devotees are advised to check their local Panchang before performing the rituals.

Puja vidhi

For Ravi Pradosh Vrat, devotees should:

Take a pledge (sankalp) to observe the vrat.

Clean the home temple and the place of worship.

During Pradosh Kaal, offer water, milk, curd, honey and Ganga jal to the Shivling.

Offer Bilva (Bel) leaves, white flowers, sandalwood paste, fruits and sweets.

Chant the "Om Namah Shivaya" mantra or the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

Perform Shiva Aarti and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Many devotees also visit Shiva temples in the evening for special prayers.

Significance of Ravi Pradosh Vrat

According to Hindu beliefs, observing Ravi Pradosh Vrat with devotion helps remove negative energies, reduces planetary doshas and brings happiness, prosperity and good health. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal grants relief from difficulties, fulfils wishes and blesses devotees with peace and spiritual progress. Because this vrat falls on a Sunday, devotees also seek blessings for good health, longevity and success. For many, this day is a wonderful way to connect with their spiritual side.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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