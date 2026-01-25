Ratha Saptami 2026 date and time: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantra and significance Ratha Saptami 2026 falls on January 25. Know the correct date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, snana mantra, timings and why the festival is dedicated to Sun God.

New Delhi:

In the Sanatan Dharma tradition, it is believed that the source of life, health, and energy is the Sun. Ratha Saptami is a special festival celebrated on the occasion of Magha month to especially worship and praise the Sun God, and this festival is also known as 'Achala Saptami' and 'Surya Jayanti.' It is believed that on this day, Lord Surya, the Sun God, first descended on this earth on his celestial chariot.

It is said that when the sun is worshipped today, the blessings of good health, wealth, and fame in society will be conferred, like the blessings of the Sun itself. This is why bathing, charity, fasting, and Sun worship hold special significance on this day. Here you can find the auspicious time, puja rituals, and other details for Ratha Saptami 2026.

Ratha Saptami 2026: Date and time

According to the Hindu calendar, the seventh day (Saptami) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Magha began at 12:40 AM on January 24, 2026, and will end at 11:11 PM on January 25. Based on the sunrise time (Udaya Tithi), the festival of Ratha Saptami will be celebrated on January 25, 2026, which falls on a Sunday. Significantly, this day also marks Surya Jayanti (the birth anniversary of the Sun God), and Sunday is dedicated to Lord Surya.

Ratha Saptami 2026 timings and shubh muhurat

Date: January 25, 2026 (Sunday)

Bathing Muhurat (Auspicious Time for Bathing): 05:26 AM to 07:13 AM (Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes)

Sunrise: 07:13 AM

Saptami Tithi Begins: January 25, 2026, at 12:39 AM

Saptami Tithi Ends: January 25, 2026, at 11:10 PM

Auspicious timings for puja

Brahma Muhurat: 05:26 AM to 06:19 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM

Best time for puja: Between 08:33 AM and 12:34 PM

What is Ratha Saptami? Meaning and significance explained

Ratha Saptami is a Hindu festival that honours the Sun God, Surya, and commemorates an important juncture of the calendar year, a moment that is assumed to symbolise the sun’s move northward, bringing light, warmth, and rejuvenation during the season.



The festival of Ratha Saptami is celebrated on the seventh day of the bright half of the month of Magha, hence its name, derived from the Sanskrit words Ratha, meaning "chariot," and Saptami, meaning "on the seventh day," referencing the Sun God’s ride on a seven-horsed chariot passing across the sky; nevertheless, Ratha Saptami is significant beyond any straightforward ritual connotations, as it is, at its essence, a sign of fresh beginnings, health, and an inner expectation that brighter times are ahead of us, a symbol of rejuvenation, health, light, warmth, fresh beginnings, inner awakening, etc.

Ratha Saptami puja vidhi and rituals

On Ratha Saptami, take a bath during the Brahma Muhurta (pre-dawn hours). It is believed that placing calotropis leaves on your head while bathing brings special blessings. To offer Arghya (water offering), mix red sandalwood paste, kumkum, red flowers, rice grains, and a little jaggery in a copper vessel filled with pure water. Stand facing the sun at sunrise and offer the stream of water to the Sun God. Make sure to view the sun through the stream of water as you offer it.

Ratha Saptami snana mantra and slokam

Om ghrini suryaya namah

Ehi surya sahasramsho tejorashe jagatpate

Anukampaya mam bhaktya grihanarghyam divakar

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

Also read: Ratha Saptami 2026 remedies: Why avoiding salt on this day is believed to help all year