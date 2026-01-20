Rath Saptami 2026: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance of Sun worship Rath Saptami 2026 will be observed on January 25 and is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. The festival marks the symbolic appearance of the Sun on his divine chariot. Here is a simple guide to the date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and the religious significance of Sun worship.

In Sanatan Dharma, the Sun is regarded as the source of life, health and energy. Rath Saptami, observed in the month of Magh, is dedicated to Sun worship and is also known as Achala Saptami and Surya Jayanti.

It is believed that on this day the Sun God first appeared on Earth, riding his divine chariot. Because of this belief, the festival is closely linked with vitality, discipline and social recognition. Bathing at sunrise, offering arghya, charity and fasting are all considered meaningful on Rath Saptami. Here is a simple guide to Rath Saptami 2026.

Religious significance of Rath Saptami

Rath Saptami is observed on the seventh day of the bright fortnight of Magh. It is also called Maghi Saptami, Achala Saptami, Surya Jayanti and Mahati Saptami. According to tradition, the first rays of the Sun touched the Earth on this day at the dawn of creation.

Ancient scriptures such as the Padma Purana and the Bhavishya Purana describe the spiritual importance of this observance. Worshipping the Sun with sincerity on this day is believed to cleanse past karmic burdens and bring clarity, strength and balance to life.

When is Rath Saptami in 2026?

As per the Hindu calendar, the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha begins at 12:40 am on January 24, 2026, and ends at 11:11 pm on January 25.

Following the Udaya Tithi, Rath Saptami will be observed on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The day also marks Surya Jayanti, and Sunday is traditionally dedicated to Sun worship.

Rath Saptami 2026 auspicious time

Best time for bathing: 5:32 am to 7:12 am

Auspicious time for worship and donation: 11:13 am to 12:33 pm

Worship during these periods is considered especially fruitful.

Correct method of offering arghya to the Sun

Wake up early and bathe during the morning hours, preferably around Brahma Muhurta

Many devotees place aak leaves on their head while bathing, as it is believed to bring added spiritual benefit

Take clean water in a copper pot

Add red sandalwood paste, kumkum, red flowers, whole rice grains and a small piece of jaggery to the water

Stand facing the rising Sun

Slowly offer the water while viewing the Sun through the flowing stream

Surya mantra to chant

Om Ghrini Surya Namah

Ehi Surya Sahastraansho Tejorashe Jagatpate

Mistakes to avoid while offering arghya

Do not offer arghya without bathing first

Avoid wearing slippers or footwear during worship

Ensure the water does not fall directly on your feet; place a vessel below if required

Do not rush the ritual or treat it casually

After completing the ritual, pour the remaining water at the root of a plant instead of discarding it

Rath Saptami is a gentle reminder to begin the day with awareness and gratitude. Facing the rising Sun, even for a few quiet minutes, is often considered the true essence of the observance.

