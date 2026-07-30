Why was Ramayana's trailer launched at 4:15 am? The spiritual meaning of Brahma Muhurta

New Delhi:

The makers of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, chose an unusual hour to unveil the film's much-awaited trailer. Instead of a prime-time launch, the trailer was released at 4:15 am, during Brahma Muhurta, a period considered one of the most auspicious times of the day in Hindu tradition.

Producer Namit Malhotra announced that the trailer would be launched worldwide during Brahma Muhurta, a decision that immediately caught the attention of fans. Although this may seem like an unconventional marketing move, the timing holds deep spiritual significance. Considering that Ramayana revolves around one of the most sacred epics of Hinduism, unveiling the first look during this holy period signifies the true spirit of devotion and purity associated with the story of Lord Rama.

What is Brahma Muhurta?

Brahma Muhurta is an important concept in Hindu philosophy that occurs about one hour and 36 minutes before sunrise. The duration of Brahma Muhurta is approximately 48 minutes, although the exact timing varies depending on the sunrise at a particular location.

"Brahma" is a term used to denote the Supreme Consciousness or the Creator, while "Muhurta" refers to a unit of time. Therefore, Brahma Muhurta is considered to be the most suitable time for spiritual practices.

Ancient texts such as Ayurveda, Ashtanga Hridayam and yogic literature have highlighted the importance of waking up during this time.

Why is Brahma Muhurta considered so auspicious?

As per the teachings of Hinduism, Brahma Muhurta is believed to be dominated by sattvic guna, a state of purity and mental balance. During this time, the atmosphere is relatively peaceful, and there are fewer distractions.

It is believed to be the best time for activities that benefit both the mind and the soul, such as:

Meditation

Mantra chanting

Yoga and pranayama

Spiritual reading

Prayer and meditation

Most spiritual guides agree that the energies during Brahma Muhurta help improve focus and support spiritual practice.

Why launching Ramayana during Brahma Muhurta is significant

Ramayana is much more than just a movie adaptation. It tells the story of Lord Rama, who is regarded as the embodiment of righteousness, truth, discipline and compassion. Selecting Brahma Muhurta for the trailer launch seems to indicate that the beginning of the film has been linked to an auspicious moment associated with divinity and blessings.

This is not just another commercial activity but rather an effort to honour the film's spiritual and cultural significance. For followers of Hinduism, it is a long-standing tradition that beginning anything during an auspicious muhurta brings positive energy and blessings.

Does Brahma Muhurta have health benefits too?

While the spiritual significance of Brahma Muhurta is rooted in Hindu practices, contemporary wellness experts also acknowledge several benefits of waking up early.

The early morning hours are relatively peaceful, free from technological distractions, and provide an ideal environment for meditation and exercise. In addition, studies have shown that waking up early can improve concentration, increase productivity and support better mental well-being.

However, these benefits are only possible when accompanied by adequate sleep and proper rest.

More than just a trailer launch

The decision to release the trailer at 4:15 am was not merely about building excitement for the film. It was also an effort to connect the movie with the spiritual values that have been associated with the epic for generations.

Whether viewed from a religious, cultural or symbolic perspective, releasing the trailer during Brahma Muhurta adds another layer of meaning to its launch. It reminds people of the Indian tradition where the timing of a beginning can be just as significant as the beginning itself.

Also read:

Ramayana Part 1 trailer X reactions pour in: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash impress the internet?