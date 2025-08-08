Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tie Rakhi during these muhurat windows; avoid Rahu Kaal Raksha Bandhan 2025 is on August 9! From the right muhurat to tie Rakhi to Rahu Kaal timings, here’s everything sisters must know before celebrating.

The biggest festival of Hinduism is Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated this year on August 9, 2025. On this day, the special thing is that this year there will be no shadow of Bandra, but Rahu Kaal is going to cause a problem for some time.

Let us know how much time will remain for the sisters to tie up the rakhi.

Rahu Kaal timing on Raksha Bandhan this year

Rahu Kaal will eclipse for some time during the good time of the year, which is on Raksha Bandhan. On August 9th, Rahukaal will be from 09:07 am to 10:47 am. In this situation, sisters should avoid tying the rakhi.

What time is best to tie Rakhi on August 9?

According to the Vedic calendar, the auspicious time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan 2025 is from 5:47 am to 1:24 pm. But due to Rahukaal in between, tying Rakhi will be stopped for some time. In such a situation, the first auspicious time to tie Rakhi will start from 5:47 am to 9:06 am, while the second auspicious time will start from 10:48 am to 1:24 pm. Take some precautions to avoid tying Rakhi to your brother at this particular time.

Chaughadiya muhurat to tie Rakhi

There is also a Chaughadiya Muhurta in the Hindu calendar, and in many regions, Rakhi is tied during this time. Let's share the details of the auspicious Chaughadiya Muhurta on Rakhi.

Shubh (best) Muhurat 07:27 AM to 09:07 AM

Labh (progress) Muhurat 02:06 PM to 03:46 PM

Amrit (best) Muhurat 03:46 PM to 05:26 PM

Evening Labh (Progress) Muhurat 07:06 PM to 08:26

