Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best time to tie Rakhi and powerful remedies for prosperity Raksha Bandhan 2025 falls on August 9. Celebrate this special bond with the right muhurat and remedies that invite peace, love, and happiness into your home.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan, which occurs on August 9 of this year, is a symbol of the love between brothers and sisters. Relationships become sweeter and stronger on this day. On this day, sisters lovingly tie a rakhi around their brother's wrists, and the brother swears to keep them safe for the rest of their lives.

Sisters offer prayers for their brothers' longevity and success as they tie the rakhi. Religious texts also refer to this day; it is thought that you can create happiness and peace in your home by taking certain actions on this day.

Why do we celebrate Raksha Bandhan?

To show the love between siblings, we celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Brothers commit to look after their sisters on this day, and sisters tie Rakhi to protect their brothers.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 date

The date of the celebration of Raksha Bandhan is August 9. At 2:12 PM on August 8, the full moon of Sawan will begin, lasting until August 9 at 1:21 PM. Rakhi will be tied on August 9 according to Hindu tradition, which bases festival celebrations on the time of day (udaya tithi).

Best time to tie Rakhi on August 9

On August 9, between 5:47 AM and 1:24 PM is the ideal time to tie Rakhi.

Powerful Raksha Bandhan remedies for peace and prosperity

Tie a Rakhi to Lord Ganesha before your brother. This prevents issues in the home and brings good fortune.

Along with this, the cow should be fed roti or green grass on this day by both the brother and sister. Sadness cannot stay in the house because cows are thought to be homes of gods and goddesses.

