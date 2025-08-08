Raksha Bandhan 2025 muhurat tomorrow: Best time to tie rakhi on 9 August with full rituals Rakhi 2025 is on August 9! Know the exact time to tie rakhi, avoid Rahu Kaal, and follow key rituals for a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan celebration.

One of the most important Hindu festivals, Raksha Bandhan, is celebrated yearly on Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Sawan. This auspicious celebration takes place on August 9 in 2025.

Sisters pray for their brothers' long life on this day and tie a Rakhi (holy thread) around their wrists. It is crucial to conduct the Rakhi ceremony at an auspicious time.

Astrology states that Rakhi should never be tied during Rahu Kaal or Bhadra since these times are unlucky and can have unwanted effects. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, there will be good luck till 2.15 pm. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 2.24 pm.

Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash the Panchang of Saturday, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and sunrise-sunset time, the right time to tie Rakhi, and also, a few dos and don'ts.

Full moon date (up to 1:25 pm on August 9)

Saubhagya Yoga (till 2:15 am on August 9)

Shravan Nakshatra (till 2:24 pm on August 9)

Abhijeet Muhurta From 11:59 to 12:53

Rakhi 2025 muhurat: Shubh time to tie rakhi on 9 August

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the day of Sawan Purnima, and this time there is no shadow of Bhadra on Raksha Bandhan. Therefore, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, on August 9, you can tie a Rakhi to your brother between 05:47 AM and 01:24 PM. On this day, you can also tie a Rakhi to your brother during Abhijit Muhurta, which is considered to be an extremely auspicious time.

Delhi - 09:06 am to 10:46 am

Mumbai - 09:31 am to 11:08 am

Chandigarh - 09:07 am to 10:47 am

Lucknow – 08:53 am to 10:32 am

Bhopal – 09:09 am to 10:48 am

Kolkata - 08:26 am to 10:04 am

Ahmedabad - 09:29 am to 11:07 am

Chennai - 09:06 am to 10:46 am

Rakhi 2025: Sunrise, sunse details

Sunrise time – 05:46 am

Sunset time – 07:06 PM

Rituals to follow while tying rakhi to your brother

Take a bath early in the morning and wear new clothes.

Prepare a puja thali (prayer plate) that is mandatory for Raksha Bandhan, which includes rice, red powder, sweets, and a small lamp (diya).

Before tying the Rakhi, pray to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Krishna.

Also, offer the Rakhi to your family members.

While tying the Rakhi, make sure your brother faces west and you face east.

Tie three knots when placing the Rakhi on your brother's wrist.

Perform your brother’s aarti, apply a tilak on his forehead, tie the Rakhi, and feed him sweets.

Place a cloth (like a towel or handkerchief) on your brother’s head while tying the Rakhi.

After the Raksha Bandhan ceremony, try to donate something to someone in need. Charity holds special value on this day.

If your brother lives far away, send the Rakhi by post or online in honour of respecting them.

What Should Not Be Done on Raksha Bandhan 2025?

Rakhi should not be tied during an unlucky period, which is Bhadra Kaal. Rakhi should always be performed during a lucky muhurat (a good time in which no issues can easily arise). It is said that tying Rakhi at the wrong time will bring misfortune.

Rakhi should never be tied on the brother's left wrist; rather, it should always be tied on the brother's right hand.

This is a celebration of love, respect, and unity. Don't get into fights or arguments. Stay clear of arguments, lying, and conflict of any kind with your sibling.

Avoid eating right before the Rakhi ceremony. Sisters should tie the Rakhi and perform the puja before eating. This maintains the rites' honesty and respect.

Raksha Bandhan is a pure and holy festival. Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian foods on this day.

The puja plate should never be left unattended. Clean the plate, clean it after the ceremony, and dispose of any remaining water far from the house.

Avoid giving gifts. It is considered unlucky for brothers and sisters to give each other handkerchiefs, towels, perfumes, or sharp objects (such as knives or scissors).

Avoid using crusted rice for a tilak. Broken rice is considered unlucky, so make sure the rice is whole and undamaged.

Avoid wearing black clothes. Since black is unlucky for festivals, neither brothers nor sisters should wear it on Raksha Bandhan. Instead, go for colourful clothes.

