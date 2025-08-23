Radha Ashtami 2025 date, time, and remedies for blessings Radha Ashtami 2025 marks the birth of Goddess Radha. Celebrated on August 31, here’s the date, time, and remedies for peace and happiness.

Radha Ashtami celebrates the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, who is believed to be eternal consort of Lord Krishna. Also known as Radha Jayanti, the festival is celebrated on Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. People fast and worship the goddess on the day of Radha Ashtami.

Radha Ashtami is usually celebrated in the month of August or September, a few weeks after Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Read on to know the date, time and other details of Radha Ashtami.

Radha Ashtami 2025 date and time

According to Drik Panchang, Goddess Radha is worshipped during Madhyahna Kaal, which is afternoon as per Hindu day division. The Ashtami tithi will begin at 10:46 PM on August 30, 2025 and will end at 12:57 AM on September 01, 2025. Hence, Radha Ashtami will be celebrated on August 31.

The Madhyahna Kaal or Midday time for worship on Radha Ashtami will begin at 11:05 A.M on August 31 and end at 01:38 PM on August 31. The window for worshipping the goddess will last for 02 hours and 33 minutes.

Remedies to perform on Radha Ashtami 2025

Here are some remedies that you can perform on Radha Ashtami.

If you want happiness in your married life, offer water to Sun God after taking a bath in the morning on Radha Ashtami.

Start the puja after cleaning the temple. Light a lamp of desi ghee and perform aarti.

Offer flowers, flute and bhog to Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna. Pray for happiness and peace in married life.

According to religious belief, by doing these remedies, the blessings of the goddess will shower on the devotee.

