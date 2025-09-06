Purnima Shradh 2025: Auspicious time for Shradh and Tarpan before Chandra Grahan on 7 September Purnima Shradh 2025 coincides with a lunar eclipse on September 7. Here’s the exact muhurat, Sutak timings, and when to perform Shradh and Pitru Tarpan rituals.

New Delhi:

Purnima Shradh in 2025 will be observed on September 7, and this year it coincides with a lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan. Since religious rituals and worship are prohibited during an eclipse, many devotees are confused about when Shradh, Tarpan and Pitru Puja can be performed.

If you are also unsure about the timings, here is a complete guide to Purnima Shradh 2025 date, muhurat, Sutak period and rituals.

Purnima Shradh 2025: Lunar eclipse and Sutak timings

On September 7, the day of Purnima Shradh, a lunar eclipse will take place at night. The eclipse will begin at 9:58 PM and end at 1:26 AM the next morning.

However, the Sutak period begins 9 hours before the eclipse. This means Sutak will start at 12:57 PM on September 7. Since religious activities are forbidden during Sutak, Shradh rituals must be completed before 12:57 PM.

Auspicious muhurat for Purnima Shradh

The most auspicious time (Kutup Kaal) to perform Shradh and Pitru Tarpan on Purnima Tithi will be from 11:53 AM to 12:44 PM.

While rituals can be performed in the morning as well, this particular window is considered highly sacred. According to Hindu beliefs, Shradh performed during Kutup Kaal is most fruitful and auspicious.

What to do during Sutak period

From 12:45 PM onwards, the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse begins. During this time, Shradh or Tarpan rituals cannot be performed. However, devotees can still engage in:

Charity (daan) in the name of ancestors

Chanting Pitru Mantras for blessings

Silent prayers for the peace of departed souls

These practices are believed to bring auspicious results even when Shradh cannot be performed.

For Purnima Shradh 2025, perform Pitru rituals before 12:57 PM on September 7, with the most auspicious time being 11:53 AM to 12:44 PM. After the Sutak period starts, focus on daan and mantra chanting for blessings.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksha 2025 begins September 7: Full list of Shraadh dates and timings