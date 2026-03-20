President Droupadi Murmu meets Sant Premanand Maharaj at Vrindavan ashram, holds spiritual talks

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu is currently on a visit to Mathura, where she is participating in a series of religious and spiritual programmes. As part of her itinerary, she visited Vrindavan and sought blessings at a prominent ashram, reflecting the spiritual focus of her visit.

During her stay, the President has been engaging in temple visits and interactions with spiritual leaders. The visit follows her recent trip to Ayodhya, where she offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple before arriving in Mathura.

President Droupadi Murmu visits Vrindavan ashram

President Murmu visited the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan, where she met Sant Premanand Maharaj. She was accorded a traditional welcome by the saint’s disciples and followers upon her arrival.

Discussion on spirituality, service and public welfare

During the meeting, the President and Sant Premanand Maharaj held discussions on spirituality, service, and public welfare. The President expressed her appreciation for the saint’s simple lifestyle and spiritual teachings. The atmosphere at the ashram remained devotional despite tight security arrangements.

President extends birthday wishes to Sant Premanand Maharaj

The visit coincided with Sant Premanand Maharaj’s birthday week. President Murmu attended his discourse at the ashram and greeted him with folded hands. Sant Premanand Maharaj welcomed her with “Radhe Radhe”, and the President extended her birthday wishes.

Earlier visit to Ayodhya Ram Temple

Prior to her visit to Mathura, President Murmu visited Ayodhya, where she offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. She also participated in the installation of a Shri Ram Yantra, reportedly adorned with around 150 kilograms of gold.

According to an official post shared on the President’s X account, she performed darshan and aarti at the temple and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all citizens.

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